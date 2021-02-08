Aspire Global rebrands gaming platform to AspireCore

Stockholm-listed iGaming supplier Aspire Global has announced the rebranding of its gaming platform to AspireCore.

The platform is currently live in 25 regulated markets across Europe, Latin America, Africa and the US, having recently won high-profile deals with William Hill and Betfair in Colombia, with launches planned in the newly regulated markets of Germany and The Netherlands later this year.

“The launch of AspireCore heralds a new era for Aspire Global as we ramp up our efforts to become the leading platform provider in multiple jurisdictions across the globe,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “The is the ultimate resource for those operators looking to scaling up their businesses in newly regulated markets.

“AspireCore is robust and flexible to cater for all requirements and is underpinned by quality content that will be highly appealing to players. 2021 promises to be an important year for Aspire Global. With a comprehensive offering, we are in a strong position to capitalise on new opportunities and deliver growth for our new and existing operator customers.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 6.65 per cent higher at SEK54.50 per share in Stockholm Monday morning, having set a new 52-week high of SEK54.80 per share earlier in the day.