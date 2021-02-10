Leap Gaming set for slots debut in Italy with Goldbet

Malta-based gaming supplier Leap Gaming has entered into an agreement to roll out its 3D slots portfolio in Italy with Gamenet Group’s Goldbet brand.

The launch will mark the debut of Leap Gaming’s slots in the regulated Italian market.

“We are delighted to offer Leap Gaming’s 3D slots content across our footprint in Italy,” said Goldbet marketing and product manager Nicandro Marcaccio. “Leap had proven its strength in the virtual sports domain and clearly successfully managed to replicate the key components also in its 3D slots suite, with beautifully designed games and spotless user experience for mobile and desktop.

“We are very happy to be the first to offer Leap Gaming’s 3D slots in Italy and we look forward to a long lasting and fruitful collaboration.”

Leap Gaming customer success manager Andreea Spiteri commented: “Our 3D slots portfolio has been gaining strong traction across the continent in the last year, and we are extremely pleased that we are making our first debut into Italy, with one of the most prominent operators in the country through the facilitation of our friends and partners at Tuko.

“We look forward to continue the close joint work with Goldbet for many years to come.”