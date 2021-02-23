PokerStars to shut down Full Tilt brand

Flutter Entertainment-owned online poker giant PokerStars has confirmed it will discontinue its Full Tilt brand later this week.

The operator will shut down the Full Tilt desktop and mobile apps on Thursday 25 February, although all existing account logins and balances will remain available on the PokerStars software.

“Our commitment to improving PokerStars software and the PokerStars customer experience in recent years has limited the amount of focus and resources we could apply to the evolution of Full Tilt,” explained the operator. “We feel it is time to consolidate brands so that everyone has access to the newest features and most innovative games which are available exclusively on PokerStars.”

The closure marks the end of an era for the Full Tilt brand, which first launched in June 2004 and became one of the leading poker operators in the world until its Black Friday closure by US authorities in April 2011, along with PokerStars and Absolute Poker.

PokerStars later acquired the Full Tilt assets as part of its settlement with the Department of Justice, with the site reopening in November 2012. Full Tilt was migrated onto PokerStars’ platform in 2016.

Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc. (LSE:FLTR) closed unchanged at 14,130.00 pence per share in London Monday.