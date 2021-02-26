Fast Track to provide player engagement solution to Winbet

Malta-based CRM solutions provider Fast Track is supplying its real-time player engagement solution to Romanian iGaming operator Winbet.ro.

Winbet will use the FastTrack platform to power real-time engagement on its online casino and betting platform, including automating the management of opt-outs and consent changes via the all-in-one solution.

“We take pride in providing excellent service to our players and partnering with Fast Track is an opportunity to take this to the next level,” said Winbet general manager Mark Adonia Machore. “In particular, we are confident that introducing automation will allow us to maintain this and ensure that we can always engage players in the right moments as we grow further.”

Fast Track co-founder Christopher Hirst commented: “Winbet has a proven track record as an online operator in multiple Eastern European markets. We believe that the capabilities of our platform are the perfect fit for what they are trying to achieve with their player engagement.

“We know how important it is to be able use your data in smart ways and our real-time data feed and segmentation models will support them in this.”