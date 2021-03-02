Aspire Global initiates review of B2C operations

Stockholm-listed gaming operator and supplier Aspire Global is looking at options for its consumer facing business as it continues to grow its B2B offering.

The company has launched a review of its B2C operations, which include proprietary iGaming brands such as Karamba, as it looks to focus on its growing B2B segment and technological capabilities.

The B2C segment generated revenue of €51.0m in 2020, an increase of 1.4 per cent year-on-year, compared to B2B revenue of €110.9m, which climbed by 36.6 per cent versus 2019.

“We are very pleased with the growth and results recently recorded by the business’ B2C segment, but we think a review will assist us to better assess our options to further accelerate our growth,” said Aspire Global chief executive Tsachi Maimon.

“Such a move could help improve Aspire Global’s overall margins and EBITDA and potentially help us accelerate new B2B initiatives and enter fresh markets. Overall, we are well positioned to capitalise on the array of opportunities available to us in the global, fast-growth iGaming industry.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.33 per cent higher at SEK61.00 per share in Stockholm early Tuesday morning.