This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Scientific Games Lottery

Aspire Global initiates review of B2C operations

2nd March 2021 9:07 am GMT
Aspire Global
Red Tiger

Stockholm-listed gaming operator and supplier Aspire Global is looking at options for its consumer facing business as it continues to grow its B2B offering.

The company has launched a review of its B2C operations, which include proprietary iGaming brands such as Karamba, as it looks to focus on its growing B2B segment and technological capabilities.

The B2C segment generated revenue of €51.0m in 2020, an increase of 1.4 per cent year-on-year, compared to B2B revenue of €110.9m, which climbed by 36.6 per cent versus 2019.

“We are very pleased with the growth and results recently recorded by the business’ B2C segment, but we think a review will assist us to better assess our options to further accelerate our growth,” said Aspire Global chief executive Tsachi Maimon.

“Such a move could help improve Aspire Global’s overall margins and EBITDA and potentially help us accelerate new B2B initiatives and enter fresh markets. Overall, we are well positioned to capitalise on the array of opportunities available to us in the global, fast-growth iGaming industry.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.33 per cent higher at SEK61.00 per share in Stockholm early Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
Aspire Global iGaming Karamba
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Global aspirations becoming a reality at Aspire Global

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Skywind, Leap Gaming and more

Record Q4 for Aspire Global as new acquisitions drive B2B growth

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Microgaming, Leap Gaming and more

Karamba enters Pay N Play market with Griffon Casino launch

Aspire Global rebrands gaming platform to AspireCore

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

BtoBet appoints MD and new chief operating officer

Betfair approved to go online in Colombia

Pariplay goes live in the US with PlaySugarHouse.com launch

Pariplay approved to roll out iGaming content in West Virginia

BtoBet adds Wazibet to African client roster

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Gaming Realms and more

888casino expands Pariplay partnership into Spain and Portugal

Gaming shares prove resilient in 2020

Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Skywind
Fast Track
Aspire Global