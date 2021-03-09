This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery

Greentube rolls out games in Poland for the first time

9th March 2021 8:58 am GMT
Greentube
NetEnt

Novomatic's Interactive division Greentube has rolled out its portfolio of games with Poland’s Totalizator Sportowy.

The rollout gives Totalizator Sportowy’s Total Casino brand access to popular titles such as Sizzling Hot, Book of Ra and Lucky Lady’s Charm for online play for the first time, complementing the land-based titles supplied by Greentube parent Novomatic.

“Totalizator Sportowy’s casino brand is very well-respected by players in Poland, and to be selected as an online partner is further evidence that we are a market-leading force when it comes to iGaming content across a wide range of regulated markets,” said Greentube CFO and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

“Greentube has already enjoyed a fruitful start to 2021 and this new market entry and partnership shows our commitment to expanding our reach.”

Totalizator Sportowy is Poland’s sole licensed online gaming operator and launched the Total Casino brand in 2018.

“We are constantly developing our offer and we want our clients to experience the best entertainment from the best developers,” said Totalizator Sportowy online gaming director Maciej Kasprzak. “The arrival of Greentube’s content has been greeted by the players with much excitement. We look forward to continuing a successful partnership.”

Related Tags
Greentube iGaming Novomatic Poland Totalizator Sportowy
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Deals of the Month: February 2021

Oryx Gaming takes leading Croatian land-based operator Senator online

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, NetEnt, Greentube and more

Greentube enters eSports with Byte Heroes acquisition

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, ThunderSpin and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, 1X2 Network, Zitro and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Big Time Gaming, Stakelogic and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pragmatic Play and more

Genera Networks and Greentube seal lucrative Norsk Tipping supply deal

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming, BF Games and more

Greentube launches major recruitment drive

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Blueprint, Yggdrasil, Booongo and more

Greentube names new director of games technology ahead of RGS rollout

Greentube debuts slots in Belarus with GrandCasino launch

GI Games Round-up: Lightning Box, Yggdrasil, Inspired and more

Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions

Featured Jobs

B2B Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: B2B Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global