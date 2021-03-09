Greentube rolls out games in Poland for the first time

Novomatic's Interactive division Greentube has rolled out its portfolio of games with Poland’s Totalizator Sportowy.

The rollout gives Totalizator Sportowy’s Total Casino brand access to popular titles such as Sizzling Hot, Book of Ra and Lucky Lady’s Charm for online play for the first time, complementing the land-based titles supplied by Greentube parent Novomatic.

“Totalizator Sportowy’s casino brand is very well-respected by players in Poland, and to be selected as an online partner is further evidence that we are a market-leading force when it comes to iGaming content across a wide range of regulated markets,” said Greentube CFO and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

“Greentube has already enjoyed a fruitful start to 2021 and this new market entry and partnership shows our commitment to expanding our reach.”

Totalizator Sportowy is Poland’s sole licensed online gaming operator and launched the Total Casino brand in 2018.

“We are constantly developing our offer and we want our clients to experience the best entertainment from the best developers,” said Totalizator Sportowy online gaming director Maciej Kasprzak. “The arrival of Greentube’s content has been greeted by the players with much excitement. We look forward to continuing a successful partnership.”