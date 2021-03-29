Playtech unveils first US live casino studio in Michigan

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has secured a long-term lease to launch its first live casino studio in the United States in Michigan.

The state-of-the-art studio will be located in in Southfield and feature Playtech’s technology and video capabilities from its flagship Riga studio, delivering bespoke areas for operator dedicated tables and networked tables, with room to grow and expand to support Playtech’s US expansion.

“The new studio in Michigan is the first step in our US Live expansion as we look to deliver Live studios in all regulated states,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “Our Michigan studio is being designed to be one of the more sophisticated studios tailored to the US market featuring innovation and entertainment at its best.

“The scale of our technology and breadth of our product will allow Playtech to take the live iGaming experience in the US to the next level.

“At Playtech, we pride ourselves in being a key member of all our communities and we are thrilled to be bringing employment opportunities to local communities as part of our expansion in the US. With the effects of the global pandemic still felt in markets across the globe it is more important than ever we support our local industries and communities.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading up 1.08 per cent at 449.30 pence per share in London earlier Monday.