This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Playtech unveils first US live casino studio in Michigan

29th March 2021 9:35 am GMT
Playtech
Red Tiger

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has secured a long-term lease to launch its first live casino studio in the United States in Michigan.

The state-of-the-art studio will be located in in Southfield and feature Playtech’s technology and video capabilities from its flagship Riga studio, delivering bespoke areas for operator dedicated tables and networked tables, with room to grow and expand to support Playtech’s US expansion.

“The new studio in Michigan is the first step in our US Live expansion as we look to deliver Live studios in all regulated states,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “Our Michigan studio is being designed to be one of the more sophisticated studios tailored to the US market featuring innovation and entertainment at its best.

“The scale of our technology and breadth of our product will allow Playtech to take the live iGaming experience in the US to the next level.

“At Playtech, we pride ourselves in being a key member of all our communities and we are thrilled to be bringing employment opportunities to local communities as part of our expansion in the US. With the effects of the global pandemic still felt in markets across the globe it is more important than ever we support our local industries and communities.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading up 1.08 per cent at 449.30 pence per share in London earlier Monday.

Related Tags
Casino Live Casino Michigan Playtech Playtech LIVE United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Playtech powers Casinò Lugano online launch in Switzerland

Playtech signs Betsson Group to Live Casino

Playtech and SpringOwl invest in GameCo

Paysafe names post-merger board of directors

GI Games Integrations: BF Games, Eyecon, Habanero and more

Playtech extends long-term partnership with Flutter brands

Caledonia Investments sells Buzz Bingo stake

Playtech results hit by Retail and Asia revenue decline in 2020

Playtech rolls out casino to Kindred Group brands

GI Deals of the Month: February 2021

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

Playtech enters US sports betting market with Novomatic Americas

Inspired expands distribution capabilities with Playtech deal

Lord Mendelsohn to take over as 888 chairman this month

Playtech appoints 888’s Brian Mattingley as non-executive chairman

Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Skywind
Relax Gaming

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games