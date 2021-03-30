Evolution seals deal with Cordish Gaming’s PlayLive! in Pennsylvania

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Evolution has signed an agreement to deliver its casino content to Cordish Gaming Group’s new PlayLive! iGaming site in Pennsylvania.

Evolution will provide its portfolio of online casino games, game show-style gaming and First Person RNG-based games to PlayLive! customers in Pennsylvania, with the games expected to go live during the second quarter of this year.

“Our Live! Casinos and Hotels set a new standard in best-in-class customer experiences with highly acclaimed gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment destinations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Cordish Gaming Group executive vice president Joe Billhimer. “One of our main objectives in the development of the PlayLive! Online casino was to deliver a complementary online offering that is just as entertaining and attractive to our customers.

“We have selected Evolution as our strategic online partner because we are confident that the exceptional quality and breadth of the Evolution offering will enable us to achieve this goal.”

Evolution commercial director for North America Jeff Millar commented: “We are excited and proud to be working with Cordish Gaming Group and PlayLive! Casino. The extensive Evolution online casino and entertainment portfolio is a great fit for further developing their Live! experience online.”

