This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Evolution seals deal with Cordish Gaming’s PlayLive! in Pennsylvania

30th March 2021 9:02 am GMT
Evolution
Red Tiger

Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Evolution has signed an agreement to deliver its casino content to Cordish Gaming Group’s new PlayLive! iGaming site in Pennsylvania.

Evolution will provide its portfolio of online casino games, game show-style gaming and First Person RNG-based games to PlayLive! customers in Pennsylvania, with the games expected to go live during the second quarter of this year.

“Our Live! Casinos and Hotels set a new standard in best-in-class customer experiences with highly acclaimed gaming, hotel, dining and entertainment destinations throughout the Mid-Atlantic region,” said Cordish Gaming Group executive vice president Joe Billhimer. “One of our main objectives in the development of the PlayLive! Online casino was to deliver a complementary online offering that is just as entertaining and attractive to our customers.

“We have selected Evolution as our strategic online partner because we are confident that the exceptional quality and breadth of the Evolution offering will enable us to achieve this goal.”

Evolution commercial director for North America Jeff Millar commented: “We are excited and proud to be working with Cordish Gaming Group and PlayLive! Casino. The extensive Evolution online casino and entertainment portfolio is a great fit for further developing their Live! experience online.”

Shares in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.07 per cent lower at SEK1,252.50 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

Related Tags
Casino Evolution iGaming Live Casino Pennsylvania PlayLive! United States
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

NetEnt launches Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen slot

Better Collective nominates Therese Hillman to board of directors

Red Tiger expands presence in Spain with Rank Group’s YoCasino

GameCo appoints Adam Rosenberg as new CEO

SKS365 appoints Lara Falzon as new finance chief

Virginia awards sports betting permits to Golden Nugget, Bally’s and Penn

Evolution agrees live casino deal with Canadian Bank Note

Kindred Group extends Gamban availability to Unibet in the US

Alberta adds Evolution’s live casino games to PlayAlberta.ca

GI Deals of the Month: February 2021

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

IGT and Scientific Games agree to share cashless gaming technology patents

Red Tiger launches slot portfolio with bet365

Entain makes final, increased offer to acquire Enlabs

Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Skywind
Relax Gaming

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games