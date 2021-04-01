GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Habanero, Kalamba Games and more

This week’s games round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Pragmatic Play, Habanero, OneTouch, Kalamba Games, BGaming and Tom Horn Gaming.

Pragmatic Play’s Power of Thor Megaways

Pragmatic Play has released its new Norse mythology-themed slot Power of Thor Megaways.

Centred around the Norse God of Thunder, the 117,649 payline slot features runic symbols and sees the power of Thor’s Hammer come to life, with it acting as a Wild on the top reel, turning every symbol on the reels directly below it into Wilds.

The Free Spins mode is triggered when four or more Scatter symbols land on the reels, spelling out Thor’s name. Up to nine Scatters can land on any spin, triggering up to 30 Free Spins.

Power of Thor Megaways is the newest addition to Pragmatic Play’s growing Megaways offering following the release of Madame Destiny Megaways and The Dog House Megaways.

“Power of Thor Megaways is a fantastic new addition to our growing Megaways series,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “With huge win potential in Free Spins, as well as the possibility of receiving over 30 spins in the Bonus Round, the high-volatility title could be one of our most exciting yet.”

“We consistently look to add innovative titles with engaging themes to our product range and we’re looking forward to seeing how our fans receive our newest game.”

Blueprint Gaming's Eye of Dead

Blueprint Gaming’s new Egyptian-themed slot release Eye of Dead marks the first title to feature the supplier's new Premium Play functionality.

"Grab your fedora and join Dr Wild on his latest adventure into the treasure-laden catacombs of our new take on the much-loved Egyptian genre," said Blueprint Gaming director of key accounts and marketing UK Jo Purvis.

"The exquisite visuals and evocative audio partners the absorbing gameplay, particularly enhanced by the Premium Pla™ upgrades. Eye of Dead is set to bring new levels of engagement to players across multiple markets."

Habanero’s Before Time Runs Out

Habanero has launched a new fantasy-themed 5x4 slot game, Before Time Runs Out.

“We are thrilled to launch Before Time Runs Out, a hectic Habanero adventure filled to the brim with enthralling features and world class mechanics, as well as inviting symbols and sounds,” said Habanero head of corporate communications Toni Karapetrov.

“We’ve been racking up the wins in recent months, beginning the year with new accreditations, tier one operator partnerships and groundbreaking product rollouts. We can’t wait to maintain that momentum in the weeks and months to come.”

OneTouch's Live Casino

OneTouch will launch its first live casino products through a new partnership with Coingaming Group’s Bombay Club High Roller Studio.

The Estonia-based live casino studio will offer operators a range of 16 Roulette, Baccarat and Blackjack tables.

“Providing a real-life land-based casino experience to players on the move, we’ve created a world-class set of live dealer games within a lavishly designed betting area for those in search of authentic casino interaction,” said OneTouch head of business development and operations Petra Maria Poola.

“With lockdown restrictions gradually lifting across the globe, demand for mobile content that can be enjoyed on the go is rapidly rising, and we’re here to deliver for players and partners alike.”

Kalamba Games’ Speakeasy Boost

Kalamba Games has launched a new 1920s themed slot Speakeasy Boost via the Oryx Gaming platform.

“The roaring twenties is a great vibe for a game, especially in the chic surroundings of the infamous speakeasies,” said Kalamba Games chief operating officer and co-founder Alex Cohen. “The pitch-perfect theme aligns flawlessly with the slick gameplay. It’s an achingly cool title to get your groove on with. Players are going to love it. Jam with all the cats and swing your way to big wins.”

BGaming’s Fruit Million

BGaming has released an Easter-themed version of its popular Fruit Million slot.

“Spring vibes are in the air and our team wanted to share their inspiration with players,” said BGaming project manager Yulia Aliakseyeva. “And, of course, we didn’t forget about Easter. We already have the “Hello Easter” slot in our lineup and the new edition of Fruit Million is another lovely game to have fun. We customized the Wild symbol with Easter eggs and added new visual elements saving the math model loved by many players.”

Tom Horn Gaming’s European Roulette. Announced Bets

Tom Horn Gaming has expanded its portfolio with the launch of its latest release European Roulette. Announced Bets.

“The launch of European Roulette. Announced Bets will allow us to reach new players and attract a more diverse audience,” said Tom Horn Gaming CEO Ondrej Lapides. “Its slick design optimised for mobile and sophisticated features make up for a smooth and immersive live game experience.

“The announced bets feature helps players expand their betting options with a wide range of different wagers it covers in a hassle-free, comfortable and user-friendly way. The beauty of this game is that players can feel the thrill of Las Vegas wherever they are and place their bets in just one click.”