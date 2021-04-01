GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Pariplay, Oryx Gaming and more

This week’s platform integration round-up from Gaming Intelligence features new deals by Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay, Oryx Gaming, Spearhead Studios, Lightning Box, Red Rake Gaming, Nolimit City, Booongo and Synot Games.

OneTouch / Relax Gaming

Relax Gaming has added OneTouch as its latest Powered By Relax partner, providing access to Relax's roster of tier-one operator partners.

"OneTouch’s focus on technology and high-quality content represents the ideal partner for us and our operators," said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. "The deal highlights the value that Powered By Relax brings to the table both for us and for studios, allowing for content to be exposed to the leading operators at speed. We look forward to many years of success together."

OneTouch head of business development and operations Petra Maria Poola added: "Relax’s network includes an impressive range of high-profile operators in regulated markets across the globe, which makes it the perfect platform to power our growth.

"Our immersive gaming suite, which has been lauded for its mobile-oriented designs and intuitive gameplay, will continue to draw new players from a host of demographics thanks to this agreement."

Relax Gaming / Parimatch

Relax Gaming has also this week reached an agreement to provide its portfolio of content to operator Parimatch.

Relax’s proprietary games library will be available to Parimatch players, including titles such as Temple Tumble, Snake Arena and Money Train 2.

In addition, the operator gains access to games from Relax’s roster of aggregated partners, including Fantasma Games, ReelPlay and 4ThePlayer.

“It’s a delight to announce this deal with Parimatch, a company that shares our values of quality and differentiation,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “This is another step in the right direction for us; one that advances our expansion aims and broadens our reach in the right markets.”

Parimatch head of gambling products Eugene Saveliev added: “We’ve been shifting toward being a more technology-focused company, broadening our horizons into the wider industry for some time and this deal is an extension of that drive.

“Relax’s technical excellence along with its variety of regionalised content has been a major highlight of our relationship so far, but I’m sure there are many more to come.”

Pragmatic Play / BetPlay

Pragmatic Play has taken its slots portfolio live with Colombian operator BetPlay, including popular releases Sweet Bonanza, Wolf Gold, Juicy Fruits and The Hand of Midas.

“Signing deal after deal in Latin America stands as living proof of how adaptable our products are to different audiences,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “Going live with our complete slots collection with BetPlay is a huge step for our positioning in the continent, and we expect nothing but the best from this collaboration.

“BetPlay is one of the market leaders in Colombia and they truly stand out as an operator, so we’re looking forward to seeing how our titles are received.”

German Segura, general manager of BetPlay owner Corredor Empresarial, said: “Pragmatic Play has a reputation for developing excellent slot content, and we are thrilled to be able to add it to our offering.”

“We continue to look for growth opportunities, and with Pragmatic Play’s content we now have a significant opportunity to capture market share from their considerable fanbase.”

Pariplay / Gamshy

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has expanded its Fusion aggregation platform with new content from Gamshy, including player favourites such as Jumping Sushi, Fruit Tribe, Inferno and Western Barn.

“Gamshy’s content is truly creative and unique with captivating gameplay and graphics,” said Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis. “Their games will be a welcomed addition to our aggregator platform and will resonate well with our partners and their players across numerous markets.”

Gamshy sales manager Giorgio Mikas said: “Partnering with Pariplay is an important step for us as it will ensure our portfolio is brought to leading operators around the globe, giving more players the opportunity to experience our games.

“We work hard to create titles that are modern, engaging and cutting edge with a focus on maximum engagement and we are excited to introduce our content to casino fans together with Pariplay.”

Oryx Gaming / Grand Casino Baden

Oryx Gaming has expanded its presence in Switzerland’s regulated iGaming market through a new agreement with Grand Casino Baden’s jackpots.ch site.

The integration includes content from Oryx’s exclusive RGS partner Gamomat, including titles such as Royal Seven, Ramses Book, Crystal Book and Take 5.

“Partnering with yet another operator in Switzerland is a big step for us as we set out to further grow in this market which offers great potential,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevž Mazij. “We believe the content we offer is the perfect fit for Swiss players and we look forward to working together with Grand Casino Baden to reach a new audience.”

Grand Casino Baden chief strategy officer Marcel Tobler said: “We have had a strong start to our online operations thanks to the wide, diverse and entertaining content we have to offer. By partnering with Oryx our customers will gain access to innovative and fun titles that we are certain will resonate well with slot fans.”

Oryx Gaming / Dazzletag

Oryx Gaming is also set to take its exclusive RGS content live across Dazzletag’s brands through an integration with Microgaming.

The deal will see content from Oryx’s RGS providers including GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets and Peter & Sons made available to Dazzletag’s online casinos.

"We are excited to take our content live with Dazzletag’s popular brands and to work together across a number of markets," said Oryx Gaming's Mazij. "Our content fits nicely into Dazzletag’s existing offering and with an innovative approach and a player focus similar to our own, we are certain that our partnership will be a success."

Dazzletag casino manager Jordan Rosamond said: "Oryx’s RGS offering provides unique and varied content, including classic titles as well as games with innovative mechanics and features that we know will resonate well with our players. We are always on the lookout for games that offer players fun and excitement and this collection of titles from premium studios ticks all the boxes."

Microgaming director of aggregation Graeme Powrie added: "We are delighted to support Oryx and Dazzletag in this exclusive supply deal. Our talented content partners enjoy access to the unrivalled reach and service of the Microgaming platform, which is home to more than 200 leading operators.

"This is a great deal for both parties, and it highlights our focus on creating unique opportunities for our partners and customers."

Spearhead Studios / Bethard.com

EveryMatrix-owned Spearhead Studios has rolled out more than 30 of its slot games with Bethard.com.

“We are happy to welcome Spearhead Studios to our casino, they are a promising company with games that are highly entertaining and well-polished,” said Bethard Group managing director Frank Heinänen. “We believe that with their games, our casino will become an even better place for excitement and fun.”

Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson added: “Partnering up with Bethard is a milestone for us and we’re happy to see our games live on their casino. I have always admired their courage and big ambitions. We have 40 new titles to unload this year and I hope they’ll be a hit with Bethard’s players.”

Lightning Box / 32Red

Lightning Box has launched its games with Kindred Group’s 32Red brand through an integration with Microgaming.

“Our aggregation deal with Microgaming has reaped rewards in the last few years and no more so than with this latest deal with 32Red,” said Lightning Box CEO and co-founder Peter Causley. “It is always exciting to see our games go live with a new operator and we are looking forward to seeing how they are received by their extensive customer base.”

Microgaming director of aggregation Graeme Powrie added: “Lightning Box are talented game developers who have been producing proven content for some time now. We’re delighted to facilitate this integration with 32Red.”

Habanero / Emara Play

Habanero has partnered with casino aggregator platform Emara Play, extending its distribution reach across Spain and Latin America.

"This deal is a testament to our commercial footprint in the European territory and beyond," said Habanero business development executive Vera Motto. "We are delighted to partner with another important player in Spain, in a move that boosts our exciting and ambitious commercial plans for both the Spanish and LatAm markets."

Emara Play CEO Daniel Rubio added: "From the first moment we saw Habanero’s product we saw huge potential in it. They are a fresh and innovative company with a lot to offer the Spanish and LatAm markets. Our strategy is focused on local providers and quality games for our customers and Habanero will undoubtedly help us achieve that."

Red Rake Gaming / BetFlag

Red Rake Gaming has added to its roster of operator partners in Italy with a new agreement with BetFlag, providing players with access to games such as Super15Stars, Million 777, The Asp of Cleopatra, 1st of the Irish and Parrot Bay.

“Over the past year we have continued to expand our footprint across the regulated market gaming space with Italy being one of our biggest growth markets,” said Nick Barr, managing director of Red Rake Malta. “We are delighted to partner with BetFlag who have been prominent in the market for many years, which in turn highlights how well our content resonates with the Italian market. We look forward to being a part of BetFlag’s continued success in the market and look forward to working closely with the BetFlag team.”

BetFlag managing director Domenico Galizia said: “Every week our offer is constantly expanding, offering all customers new and enjoyable gaming experiences. We are very excited about the collaboration with Red Rake Gaming and look forward to achieving important success goals together.”

Nolimit City / SuperSeven

Nolimit City has agreed a deal to launch its content with operator SuperSeven.com, including titles such as San Quentin xWays, East Coast vs. West Coast, and Fire In The Hole xBomb.

“We are simply amazed by the sheer drive and determination behind this project,” said Nolimit City chief commercial officer and managing director Malcolm Mizzi. “It's clear that the talent supporting SuperSeven is something to be reckoned with. Nolimit City is truly honoured to be one of the highlighted suppliers going live on the brand.”

SuperSeven business development director Emilie Zamponi said: “SuperSeven is the crème de la crème of online casinos. Flaunting a boutique feel, we will shake up the iGaming sphere by focusing on high-quality services and a community-led approach. The team cannot wait to get started.”

Nolimit City / TOPsport.lt

Nolimit City has also this week expanded its presence in Lithuania's regulated iGaming market with the rollout of its games with operator TOPsport.lt.

"TOPsport is one of those names that resonates," said Nolimit City's Mizzi. "We’re proud to be strengthening our Lithuanian presence with strong partners, and this shows we’re leaving no stone unturned. Proud to see our most iconic games live on yet another key Lithuanian casino lobby."

TOPsport general manager Gintaras Staniulis said: "We are very proud to start our partnership with Nolimit City. Adding so many Nolimit City casino games helps us to please our loyal clients and allows us to stay on the top in terms of quantity and quality of casino games in Lithuania."

Booongo / Virtualsoft

Booongo has expanded its presence in Latin America through a new integration with Colombian platform provider Virtualsoft, including its growing collection of Hold and Win titles such as Dragon Pearls, Aztec Sun and Beast Saga.

“With a well-established network based in Latin America, our deal with Virtualsoft aligns strongly with our desire to reinforce our footing in the region,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian. “The ambitious software supplier is driven in its mission to provide its clients with affordable solutions that suit their unique desires, and we are eager to see where this partnership takes us.”

Virtualsoft chief technology officer Jose Luis Osorio said: “We are thrilled to go live with Booongo, the innovative slots developer widely-recognized for its pioneering collection of slot games.

“With a first-rate reputation and popular Hold and Win titles that consistently attract new players, we couldn’t be more excited to bring Booongo into our growing network of partners.”

Synot Games / SuprNation

Synot Games has launched its games with SuprNation brands including voodoodreams.com, nyspins.com and duelz.com.

“SuprNation is a superb partner with which we aim to grow the reach of our high-end games, and innovative engagement tools,” said Synot Games head of business development Priscilla Gatt. “We are thrilled to be partnering with them and releasing our top-performing content to their players. With this addition we continue to grow our reach across the globe.

“We are excited to add an additional pillar to our list of live operators. We look forward to this new partnership and are sure that it will be very fruitful.”

SuprNation casino manager Rasmus Hammar said: “Synot has been on our radar for quite some time and we’re very much looking forward to a long-lasting successful partnership. It’s always been our intention to offer the very best content to our players and we are convinced that Synot’s game portfolio will attract all different player segments, from the most experienced to the newcomers.”