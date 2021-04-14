This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pariplay strengthens US foothold with GAN supply deal

14th April 2021 10:10 am GMT
Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay has expanded its presence in the United States through a new supply deal with platform provider GAN.

The agreement will see Pariplay’s portfolio of more than 120 games made available to GAN’s operator network in the US, including top-performing titles such as Stallion Fortunes, Mystery Fox and Dragons of the North.

GAN’s plug & play aggregator platform is currently available to operators in three states - New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

“Establishing a presence and building our brand in the US market is a priority for us this year,” said Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis. “The US is growing at an impressive rate with more states currently considering legalising online gaming and our objective is to be at forefront of the developments.

“By partnering with GAN, a well-established supplier in the market with leading operator partners, we will get our games in front of a significant audience across numerous states and we are excited about growing our business in the US together.”

Pariplay made its US debut in New Jersey earlier this year in partnership with Rush Street Interactive.

“Pariplay’s extensive content portfolio provides innovative games that offer maximum entertainment and engagement that appeal to all player types,” said GAN chief commercial officer Jeff Berman. “With the addition of Pariplay’s games we will significantly boost our existing offering and provide our partners with premium titles that we are certain slot fans will love.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 5.8 per cent higher at SEK67.50 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning, while shares in GAN Ltd (NSQ:GAN) closed up 1.23 per cent at $18.99 per share in New York Tuesday.

