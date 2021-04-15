William Hill rolls out online casino in West Virginia

William Hill has strengthened its operations in West Virginia with the launch of its online casino in partnership with Mountaineer Casino.

The iGaming launch follows the rollout of William Hill's sportsbook in the state with Mountaineer Casino last September.

Under the state's Interactive Wagering Act, which became law in March 2019, each of the five casinos in the Mountain State is eligible for one iGaming license, with three iGaming skins per licensee.

Mountaineer Casino has agreements with William Hill for two of its iGaming skins, with Rush Street Interactive using the third to launch its BetRivers.com casino earlier this week.