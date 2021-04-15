This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

William Hill rolls out online casino in West Virginia

15th April 2021 8:52 am GMT
William Hill
RE

William Hill has strengthened its operations in West Virginia with the launch of its online casino in partnership with Mountaineer Casino.

The iGaming launch follows the rollout of William Hill's sportsbook in the state with Mountaineer Casino last September.

Under the state's Interactive Wagering Act, which became law in March 2019, each of the five casinos in the Mountain State is eligible for one iGaming license, with three iGaming skins per licensee.

Mountaineer Casino has agreements with William Hill for two of its iGaming skins, with Rush Street Interactive using the third to launch its BetRivers.com casino earlier this week.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort United States West Virginia William Hill William Hill US
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

DraftKings and FanDuel dominate Indiana betting market in March

Scientific Games processes record 50m bets during Grand National festival

Illinois sportsbooks handle hits $509.8m in February

FanDuel dominates in record month for Iowa sportsbooks

Record month for West Virginia sports betting and iGaming

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

Raketech nominates Ulrik Bengtsson as next chairman

Tennessee wagers decline to $176.3m in February

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

Scientific Games sees record betting volume during Cheltenham Festival

DC sports betting wagers slip to $15.3m in February

Indiana sportsbook wagers drop to $273.9m in February 2021

Tennessee online sportsbooks hit record $211.3m wagers in January

Illinois sportsbooks hit record $581.6m high in January

Skywind
BTObet
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Digitain

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global