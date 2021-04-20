Fast Track to provide player engagement solution to DoubleUp

Fast Track has entered into a deal to provide its CRM player engagement solution to newly established operator DoubleUp Group.

Fast Track will be working with DoubleUp Group to implement real-time engagement for the operator's new online casino brand, which will be powered by Pragmatic Solutions and is set for launch next month.

“We chose Fast Track because they offer a flexible solution that can power the dynamic engagements that are vital to creating a memorable player experience,” said DoubleUp Group managing director Ale Rallo. “We want our team to harness the full extent of their creativity and not be limited by the capabilities of default tools. Fast Track will give them this freedom, allowing them to maximise player engagement.”

Fast Track co-founder Christopher Hirst commented: “We share a lot of the same values as DoubleUp; we are constantly looking at how products and processes can be improved, and don’t settle for the status quo. We know they have ambitious plans for their brand and we are ready to support them in making it a success.”