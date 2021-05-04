Pariplay rolls out Fusion platform to lottery operator Tenlot

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has agreed a deal to provide its Fusion game aggregator platform to lottery operator Tenlot.

The agreement will give Tenlot access to over 12,000 proprietary and third-party online casino games through the Fusion platform, strengthening the company’s lottery offering in Africa and Latin America.

“This is an important partnership for Pariplay as it will provide new high-quality content to leading lottery operators and their customers,” said Christine Lewis, chief commercial officer at Pariplay.

“Tenlot Group is a trusted operator and partner holding several licences in close cooperation with respectable charitable organisations. We are very excited to introduce our content to their growing customer base around the globe.”

Tenlot’s operator partners include World Lottery Association (WLA) members from countries including Kenya, Ghana and Guatemala.

“Tenlot is delighted to team up with Pariplay to offer our customers a vast new variety of exciting gaming options, notable by their rich, engaging content,” said Tenlot chief executive Yossi Abadi.

“Pariplay’s Fusion platform will enable Tenlot to offer players more superior entertainment experiences, contributing to greater engagement, profits and – as is consistent with our business model – social investment in the countries in which we operate.”

Shares in Pariplay parent Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 2.54 per cent higher at SEK68.60 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.