GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Pragmatic Play and more

This week’s games round-up from Gaming Intelligence features new releases from Big Time Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Playson, Spearhead Studios, 4ThePlayer.com, Belatra Games, NetGame Entertainment, Blueprint Gaming and Stakelogic.

Big Time Gaming’s King of Cats

The latest slot release from Big Time Gaming, King of Cats, has gone live exclusively with LeoVegas ahead of a wider rollout across Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform next week.

The slot features the supplier’s new Player Select mechanic, which allows players to play two different games at the touch of the alt spin button. The game also includes Big Time’s acclaimed Megaways game engine, which gives players up to 117,649 ways to win on every spin.

“King of Cats is really about rip-roaring entertainment,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nick Robinson “At Big Time Gaming, we’re constantly looking at ways to ramp up player engagement and to reimagine what a slot can do and how we can take it somewhere completely new. With King of Cats, we think we nailed it. This game really is a win.”

Dylan Slaney, senior vice president of gaming at SG Digital, said: “King of Cats is yet another fantastic release from BTG that features cutting edge gameplay and new mechanics which are sure to be popular with players. We are delighted to have provided LeoVegas with the first opportunity to experience the excitement of this game before delivering another hit on the OpenGaming network that provides more immersive experiences for players worldwide.”

Pragmatic Play’s Cash Elevator

Pragmatic Play has unveiled its newest slot release Cash Elevator, developed in partnership with Reel Kingdom.

“Creating diverse slots that appeal to all players is vital for us, and our partnership with Reel Kingdom has allowed us to deliver immersive, high volatility games that are very well received across the globe,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

“With numerous features, an engaging theme and huge win potential, we can’t wait to see how Cash Elevator is received by our fans.”

Playson’s Book of Gold 2: Double Hit

Playson has released Book of Gold 2: Double Hit, an enhanced version of one of its most popular titles now featuring the new Double Hit mechanic.

“Games such as Book of Gold: Double Hit perfectly exemplify our engaging Double Hit mechanic, designed to drive retention in markets such as Germany, where maximum stake limits are set low,” said Playson head of product Vsevolod Lapin. “With further innovative features in our pipeline for the near future, Playson stands ready to deliver the goods for players and partners alike.”

Spearhead Studios’ Knights of Fortune

EveryMatrix-owned Spearhead Studios has launched a new medieval-themed slot Knights of Fortune.

“Knights of Fortune has a very cool collection mechanic that builds tension up to the point that you reach the bonus feature,” said Spearhead Studios game development director Kevin Corti. “Get there quickly and you may not have many wilds and a lower win multiplier but take a little longer and the pay-off can be so much greater.

“It is a quite unique feeling watching the meters fill up, wondering what will happen and asking, ‘How good can it be?’ We worked very hard on ‘Knights’ to bring something novel to the slots-playing community, and I’m confident players will enjoy it.”

4ThePlayer.com’s 3 Secret Cities

The latest slot release from 4ThePlayer.com is the Aztec-themed 3 Secret Cities, which has gone live on a limited exclusive basis with LeoVegas via the Relax Silver Bullet platform.

“With recent slots pushing out bonus frequency to crazy numbers, we have solved two major player frustrations with our new BONUS↑UP mechanic: if a bonus takes a long time to hit, we make the wait worthwhile, and after a bonus, you can look forward to a better bonus chance and can chain together lots of bonuses in a smaller number of spins,” said 4ThePlayer.com CEO Andrew Porter.

“This game takes the player on exciting journeys, and we think they will love how their bonus either hits quickly or improves as they play.”

Belatra Games’ 88 Dragons Treasure

Belatra Games has released a new Asian-themed slot 88 Dragons Treasure.

“88 Dragons Treasure is sure to fire up players’ passions as it delivers a legendary slots experience that’s shimmering with ways to win,” said Belatra Games deputy director of sales and marketing Sergey Chernyavski.

NetGame Entertainment’s Lotus Fortune

NetGame is also taking players to the Far East with its latest slot Lotus Fortune.

“Lotus Fortune delivers a spiritual reels experience that combines unique game-play with the promise of vast riches,” said NetGame Entertainment head of business development Andrey Vajdyuk. “Our Infinity Cluster feature is truly special and will help players reach a state of nirvana.”

Blueprint Gaming’s Eye of Horus Megaways

Blueprint Gaming’s Egyptian-themed Eye of Horus Megaways has become the latest addition to the supplier’s Jackpot King series of games.

“We witnessed first-hand a few weeks ago the huge winning potential of Jackpot King and it’s fitting that a quality title like Eye of Horus Megaways is the latest to benefit from the functionality,” said Blueprint Gaming director of key accounts and marketing UK Jo Purvis.

Stakelogic’s Candy Links Bonanza

Stakelogic has teamed up with Greenlogic partner Hurricane Games to launch its latest slot, Candy Links Bonanza.

“Candy Links Bonanza delivers some truly sweet wins thanks to the range of features built into the game,” said Salvatore Campione, head of Greenlogic at Stakelogic. “It’s slots like this that showcase the true potential of the Greenlogic Program, with rising star studios like Hurricane Games given the platform to design and develop blockbuster slots.”