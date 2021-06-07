Aspire Global agrees deal to take Ireland’s Funfair Casino online

Stockholm-listed supplier Aspire Global has signed a platform and managed services deal with Ireland’s biggest casino group Funfair Casino.

Aspire will provide its AspireCore Platform (PAM) to Funfair, which operates over 25 casinos across Ireland, to take the land-based business online for the first time.

Funfair Casino will also benefit from Aspire Global’s managed services offering, which includes customer support, CRM, VIP, fraud and risk management, for the launch of Funfair’s new online casino brands.

“Our search for a platform solution for Funfair was predicated on finding a partner that had the technology, expertise and product set to create a rich and seamless casino experience for our players,” said Funfair Casino director Philip O'Leary. “Joining forces with a provider as renowned for these qualities as Aspire Global enables us to make progress in delivering a premium omnichannel operation.”

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon commented: “Funfair has an established presence in the Irish casino market and we are looking forward to developing an online solution that presents its players with a great omnichannel experience, while helping to support its entry into the digital world for the first time.

“This deal constitutes an excellent example of our PAM and fully Managed Services being utilised to take a land-based operator online. It is a union that will provide great opportunities for both parties.”

Share in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading lower by 1.08 per cent at SEK64.20 per share in Stockholm earlier Monday.