Slotmill awarded B2B supplier licence in Malta

Stockholm-based slot developer Slotmill has been granted a B2B supplier license by the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA).

The Critical Gaming Supply License allows Slotmill to offer its portfolio of casino games to licenced operators in the jurisdiction, including titles such as the newly released Vegas Gold.

“Being granted an MGA license is a major event that opens up a multitude of new and exciting business opportunities,” said Slotmill founder Johan Ohman.

“Furthermore, the MGA license is a seal of credibility confirming that Slotmill’s products and services meet the toughest standards and I am confident that it will generate a multitude of new long-term partnerships and propel the company forward.”