New York-listed gaming supplier GAN has secured the exclusive US online rights to games developed by Illinois-based Incredible Technologies.

The multi-year agreement gives GAN the exclusive online rights to Incredible Technologies’ current and future portfolio of titles, which is expected to grow to over 110 games during the term of the contract.

The deal will see GAN immediately begin deriving online content licensing fees from Incredible Technologies' existing online operations in New Jersey, which includes games such [...]