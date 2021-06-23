This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Aspire Global unveils new AspireEngage CRM system

23rd June 2021 10:20 am GMT
Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global has enhanced its AspireCore platform with the integration of a new CRM system, AspireEngage.

Powered by London-based IT specialist Exponea, AspireEngage is a customer data platform that incorporates a wide range of services to deliver an improved player journey and greater customer satisfaction.

The system offers real-time top-level marketing capabilities that enable operators to sharpen their approach to player engagement, including bonus management, personalised messaging and user segmentation.

AspireEngage will allow operators to connect their own CRM tools to the platform, in addition to providing an easy-to-use self-management interface.

The company said that AspireEngage will further cement Aspire Global’s position as the go-to solution for operators looking to increase their player value and engagement in regulated markets around the world.

“We are delighted to be launching AspireEngage and believe that it will revolutionise the way operators market their brands today across the globe,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “The real-time solution is incredibly easy to use and will open up the opportunity for operators to deliver sophisticated marketing techniques that will lead to a more personalised experience for customers.

“As we continue to expand and enter new markets, this integration serves to cement AspireCore as a true gateway platform to endless iGaming opportunities.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.83 per cent lower at SEK60.00 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

