AGS and NexGen implement no contact chips in Morongo Casino

Las Vegas-based gaming supplier AGS has partnered with NexGen Technology to provide a cashless mobile chip payment solution to the Morongo Casino in California.

NexGen Technology will supply the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa near Palm Springs with 40 ‘Fast Cash’ mobile chip devices, which allow players to conveniently buy chips at the table without having to leave their seat, touch cash or visit an ATM.

AGS has partnered with NexGen to distribute the fast cash solution to its customers as part of the AGS suite of table games and table products.

"We are thrilled to be in partnership with AGS on placing Fast Cash, the right solution for the right time,” said NexGen technology president and chief operating officer David Balmer. “It's convenient for players, allowing uninterrupted gameplay while reducing the risk of contact with bacteria and viruses. And it's easy for casino operators to implement, with no connectivity to a gaming system required."

The Fast Cash solution does not require players to register. They can simply enter a debit card into the unit to purchase chips and an integrated printer provides both player and dealer with receipts.

AGS senior vice president of table products, John Hemberger, commented: "It's been exciting to work with NexGen on placing Fast Cash at Morongo Casino. By providing convenience for the player and ease of installation, we are confident that demand for Fast Cash will increase as casinos seek to add more cashless, contactless solutions."