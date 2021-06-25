iSoftBet and Betsson launch Piggy Bank Megaways in unique collaboration

Casino games supplier iSoftBet has teamed up with Betsson on an exclusive new slot game, Piggy Bank Megaways.

The launch marks iSoftBet’s debut custom game for the European market, which has been created with a host of original action-packed features tailored to Betsson’s European players.

In Piggy Bank Megaways, players spin the reels with the aim of breaking the bank. If five or more scatters appear they unlock Piggy Rich Cash Respins where cash values, or one of three jackpots, are collected and will reset the respins every time they land leading to colossal wins.

Using the Megaways mechanic, every win triggers cascading symbols and, with up to seven symbols possible on each reel, Piggy fans can win on up to a massive 117,649 ways in the Max Megaways feature.

The Piggy Bank Megaways logo is the top paying symbol awarding a x25 stake for six of a kind, while the piggy bank, cash stash and hammer symbols complete the high awards.

“We’re thrilled to launch Piggy Bank Megaways with Betsson,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton. “It’s been a fantastic collaborative process working side-by-side with Paul and his team. Our focus is always our customers and their players, and to deliver amazing products and experiences, and the result is a phenomenal game that players will come back to time and again.

“Custom games are one of our core strengths and we have a proven track record of delivery for many global customers. Our extensive range of high-quality games, localised knowledge, expert account management, creativity and 24/7 technical support means we can tailor products to whatever needs our customers have. This is our first custom game for the European market with plans for many more.”

Betsson Group head of games Paul Malt added: “In a crowded space, exciting innovative content is needed to stand out and we’re delighted to have worked closely with iSoftBet to produce this dynamic exclusive game.

“Producing unique content allows us to attract a wider net of players, who know they’ll get amazing games when visiting our site, and we can’t wait to see how Piggy Bank Megaways is received by our loyal fans.”