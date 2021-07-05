This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Caesars Entertainment to build new casino and racetrack in Nebraska

5th July 2021 9:31 am GMT
Caesars Entertainment
Evolution

Caesars Entertainment has partnered with Columbus Exposition and Racing (CER) to build and operate Harrah’s casino and racetrack in Nebraska.

The new Harrah’s property will open in late 2022 in Columbus, Nebraska, following a $75m development to create a one-mile horse racing track, casino, sportsbook and retail space.

“When Nebraska voters opened up gaming at racetracks, we knew that our experience in the casino industry combined with our commitment to horse racing made Harrah’s a perfect fit,” said Caesars Entertainment CEO Tom Reeg. “We look forward to creating an all-new Harrah’s experience in Columbus and connecting it to our Caesars Rewards network across the country.”

CER managing partner Tom Jackson said: “We are excited to welcome Harrah’s to Nebraska. When looking for a Casino Operator Partner, Harrah’s brand recognition and established code of commitment to its employees, customers and the communities in which they operate proved an easy selection. In addition, their superior rewards program and marketing team, high-performing entertainment network and best-in-class gaming experience check all the right boxes for this partnership.

“As we work to create a new entertainment destination for the Midwest, this partnership will be an important economic driver and job creator for Columbus and the surrounding communities. It also further reinforces our commitment to the hardworking people involved in the Nebraska horse racing industry. We look forward to providing new gaming and entertainment experiences to our valued customers." 

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:CZR) closed 0.48 per cent lower at $102.41 per share in New York Friday.

