Gaming Intelligence
PlayStar Casino to enter Pennsylvania with Caesars

6th July 2021 6:40 am GMT
Playtech

Online casino operator PlayStar Casino has entered into a market access deal with Caesars Entertainment to enter Pennsylvania's regulated iGaming market.

The agreement will see Gaming Innovation Group-powered PlayStar launch its second online casino in the United States, after partnering Ocean Casino Resort to enter New Jersey.

“We are thrilled to have secured market access in Pennsylvania through this multi-year deal with Caesars, allowing us to double our addressable market,” said PlayStar Casino co-founder and chief business development officer Adam Noble. “This is the second market access deal we have secured after announcing our entry into New Jersey earlier in the year and will continue to seek such partnerships as we expand the PlayStar Casino brand.

“We are looking forward to working through the regulatory process with the Pennsylvanian Gaming Control Board (PGCB) and all going well look forward to launching to players in Pennsylvania in the first half of next year.”

Related Tags
Caesars Entertainment iGaming Pennsylvania PlayStar Casino United States
