FireKeepers Casino goes online in Michigan with Scientific Games

13th July 2021 10:57 am GMT
Nottawaseppi Huron Band of Potawatomi Indians’ FireKeepers Casino has become the latest operator to go live in Michigan’s regulated sports betting and iGaming market.

In partnership with platform provider Scientific Games (NYX Digital), FireKeepers’ new online offering went live Monday, featuring games such as 88 Fortunes, QuickHits, Monopoly, Blackjack and Let it Ride, as well as a wide array of sports betting options across a number of major sports.

FireKeepers is the 14th operator to receive an online gaming and sports betting licence from the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB). It opened its Scientific Games-powered retail sportsbook last August.

“We welcome the addition of FireKeepers Casino and partner NYX Digital to Michigan's growing online gaming and sports wagering market,” said MGCB executive director Henry Williams. “The tribe's representatives provided key support for development of the laws signed in 2019 that allow federally recognized tribes in Michigan to seek licenses for internet casino gaming and online sports betting.

“Their participation will generate revenue to support K-12 education, economic development and the Nottawaseppi Huron Band's tribal community.”

FireKeepers CEO Kathy George added: “We are thrilled to be able to provide another level of entertainment to the people of Michigan. Guests can now enjoy the FireKeepers experience from the comfort of their own homes, or wherever they are within the state of Michigan.”

