Caesars launches 888-powered WSOP.com in Pennsylvania

New York-listed casino and sportsbook operator Caesars Entertainment has launched its World Series of Poker (WSOP) brand in Pennsylvania’s regulated iGaming market.

The WSOP.com online poker platform is powered by 888 and has gone live in the state for the first time following a successful field trial and approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

“We are thrilled to be opening up WSOP.com to the state of Pennsylvania,” said Ty Stewart, senior vice president of the WSOP at Caesars Entertainment. “The real winners in this expansion are the players who join us at WSOP.com.

“Our team is laser-focused on providing the most value to poker players in the state and are confident in the potential of our online poker product. With our industry best sign up promotions and the special bracelet series catered specifically to players in Pennsylvania, we welcome all players, from the casuals to the professionals and everyone in between.”

888 senior vice president and head of US, Yaniv Sherman, commented: “I am delighted that, in partnership with our long-term, strategic partner Caesars, we have launched the market-leading WSOP brand into Pennsylvania, which represents 888’s fourth state in the US market. The success of this long-term partnership is a strong endorsement of our proprietary technology and our US development strategy through both B2C and B2B channels.



"New states coming online represent an opportunity to our unique interstate poker network, which helps to significantly increase liquidity of poker players across our award-winning poker platform. This enhances the overall user experience and also helps us to continually refine our offer to provide an engaging and hyper-relevant product.

WSOP.com is now live in Pennsylvania, Nevada and New Jersey.

Shares in Caesars Entertainment Inc (NSQ:CZR) closed marginally lower at $94.47 per share in New York Thursday, while shares in 888 Holdings plc (LSE:888) were trading 0.2 per cent lower at 376.80 pence per share in London Friday morning.