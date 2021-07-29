Konami Gaming expands Iowa footprint with Casino Queen systems deal

Iowa-based casino operator Casino Queen Holding has selected Konami Gaming's SYNKROS casino systems technology to power its two land-based casinos in the state.

The recently rebranded DraftKings at Casino Queen (formerly Casino Queen) in St. Louis and Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette will both deploy Konami's latest systems technology, including the Synk31 anti-money laundering solution and Money Klip cashless wagering solution.

“Convenience and technology are core components in our mission to deliver an unmatched gaming and entertainment experience in the region,” said Casino Queen Holding president and CEO Terry Downey. “SYNKROS provides the robust, core infrastructure to power that mission for the next generation of gaming.”

“In alignment with our East St. Louis expansion, including our state-of-the-art sportsbook, fresh dining options, and diverse gaming floor, we’re excited to add the industry’s top systems technology across our Casino Queen locations.”

Konami Gaming executive vice president and chief operating officer Tom Jingoli added: “Casino Queen is expanding the reach and potential of its portfolio in exciting ways to create a differentiated experience. Konami is thrilled to partner with Casino Queen at this time and support its locations with the very latest SYNKROS systems releases available.”

Casino Queen Holding recently entered into agreements with Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) and Caesars Entertainment to acquire the operations of Hollywood Baton Rouge and the Belle of Baton Rouge in Louisiana, both of which are expected to complete this year.