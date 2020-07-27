DraftKings set for Illinois sportsbook launch as Casino Queen rebrands

New York-listed betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has agreed a deal with Casino Queen in Illinois to rename the East St. Louis venue as DraftKings at Casino Queen.

DraftKings will operate a retail sportsbook at the casino alongside its mobile sports betting app, which will be available to players across the state, subject to necessary approvals.

Casino Queen is owned by real estate investment trust Gaming and Leisure Properties and features four restaurants, a small waterfront hotel, and an RV Park located on the site.

The deal follows the adoption of new rules in Illinois in June which allow casinos, as master licensees, to operate sportsbooks under a different brand to their own, so long as the parent brand is also displayed alongside the operating brand.

“We are excited to be working with Casino Queen to bring our premier sports betting experience to the state and its sports fans,” said DraftKings chief business officer Ezra Kucharz. “Through this collaboration, we have the opportunity to change how fans engage with the sports they love, while becoming a part of the fabric of Illinois’ rich sports culture.”

DraftKings at Casino Queen president Terry Downey commented: “Casino Queen is thrilled to welcome DraftKings to Illinois, the St. Louis area, and our family. We believe this collaboration will enhance the Casino Queen iconic brand while introducing the sports betting industry leader to our state. Customers will consider only one choice for gaming and sports betting; DraftKings at Casino Queen.”

Shares in Draftkings Inc (NSQ:DNKG) closed 3.7 per cent higher at $37.55 per share in New York Friday.