Bragg Gaming secures Greek iGaming licence, extends IGT development deal

Toronto-listed gaming supplier Bragg Gaming Group has secured a licence to launch its content in Greece’s regulated iGaming market, as well extending its game development deal with International Game Technology (IGT).

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming subsidiary has gone live in Greece after being granted a licence by the Hellenic Gaming Commission, with operators including OPAP, Stoiximan, Betsson and NetBet among the first to launch its games.

“Greece has the potential to become an important market for the group and this license underpins our commitment to our customers in the jurisdiction and represents a new milestone for us in our plans for expansion in regulated markets in Europe, North America and globally,” said Bragg Gaming chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

“Our technology is flexible, and it gives us the agility to adapt quickly to new market regulations, and we look forward to launching in many more new markets over the coming quarters with our in-house developed content, our player engagement tools and exclusive third-party content. We have a superb new roadmap of exclusive games coming up, including an increasing proportion from our own in-house studios, and we can't wait to bring them to Greek slots fans.”

The company has also announced an extended game development deal between its newly acquired Wild Streak Gaming subsidiary and IGT to create four new titles for the land-based sector.

The two companies have already co-developed ten land-based titles together, with the new games set for release this year including Amazing Money Machine Gold & Sapphire, Queenie, and Dreamy Genie.

“The current portfolio of Wild Streak games has been a solid performer for us and our customers,” said IGT senior vice president of global product management Domenico Pastia. “We’re extremely pleased that we’ve been able to extend the relationship with Wild Streak and drive the creation of new games that will appeal to our customers and their players.”

Bragg Gaming managing director of group content and Wild Streak founder Doug Fallon commented: “The agreement with IGT is a great fit for Wild Streak. We’ve been able to create a number of highly successful titles that resonate strongly with their target audiences and are confident that these next titles will be just as popular.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSE:BRAG) closed 0.89 per cent lower at CAD$10.02 per share in Toronto Friday.