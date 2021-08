Casinos Austria International (CAI) has been selected by the Nagasaki Prefecture as the preferred candidate for the development of an integrated casino resort in the Japanese province.

CAI was selected ahead of rival casino operators Partouche Group and Mohegan Sun as the preferred partner of Nagasaki Prefecture, one of four prefectures (along with Osaka, Wakayama and Yokohama) that will apply for one of three casino licences to be awarded in 2022.

The proposed casino project will be [...]