Gaming Intelligence
Relax Gaming signs PokerStars games deal

31st August 2021 9:39 am GMT
NetEnt

Games aggregator and developer Relax Gaming has secured a landmark agreement with Flutter Entertainment-owned operator PokerStars.

The deal is set to significantly boost Relax’s exposure across key jurisdictions in Europe, with Italy and Spain identified as high-priority markets for the partners.

This will see PokerStars players gain access to Relax Gaming titles such as Temple Tumble, Iron Bank and Money Train 2.

PokerStars players will also be able to select content from Relax’s more than 50 hand-picked aggregated partners, including Fantasma Games, ReelPlay and 4ThePlayer, via the Powered By Relax and Silver Bullet partnership programmes.

Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola said that this new partnership offers important added visibility and underlines the supplier’s rapid market expansion and ambitious strategy for the year.

“It’s always a pleasure to partner with the world’s leading online brands that are making a huge impact in the market through innovation and a quality offering,” said Eskola. “PokerStars is an operator with enormous status and reach.

“I’m sure the addition of our extensive portfolio will only benefit that further as they continue to expand and differentiate themselves from the competition.”

