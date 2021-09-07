This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Soft2Bet
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Gaming Realms goes live in Pennsylvania with BetMGM

7th September 2021 9:07 am GMT
Gaming Realms
Re

London-listed games developer Gaming Realms has launched its first Slingo titles in Pennsylvania’s regulated iGaming market.

After obtaining a supplier licence in the state in May, Gaming Realms’ content has now gone live with leading operator BetMGM, and is expected to be rolled out to Rush Street Interactive in the near future.

It follows the successful launches of Slingo Originals with BetMGM and Rush Street Interactive, along with other operators, in New Jersey and Michigan.

“We are delighted to be launching our Slingo Originals games in Pennsylvania, which is one of the three leading US states for iGaming and where gambling revenue increased over 60 per cent year-on-year in July 2021,” said Gaming Realms executive chairman Michael Buckley. “BetMGM and Rush Street Interactive are both major players in the US gaming industry and have been successfully distributing our Slingo content in New Jersey and Michigan.

“We look forward to strengthening these relationships and securing additional agreements with market-leading US operators to bring our full suite of Slingo games to a new audience in the US.”

Gaming Realms also confirmed that it will shortly commence the process of obtaining an iGaming licence in the Canadian province of Ontario, which is expected to be a bigger iGaming market than any of the regulated US states which currently allow iGaming.

“We intend to expand the group further by obtaining an iGaming supplier licence in Ontario Canada, and future US states as they become available,” added Buckley.

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading 2.01 per cent higher at 35.60 pence per share in London following the announcement Tuesday.

Related Tags
BetMGM Casino Gaming Realms iGaming Pennsylvania Rush Street Interactive Slingo United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Shareholders delight as gaming shares bounce back in August

Gaming shares struggle for growth in July

Ainsworth and Catena Media shares climb high in H1 2021

Jogo Global names Simon Collins as chairman

Gaming Realms partners EveryMatrix for Slingo distribution

Gaming Realms goes live in second US state with Michigan launch

Gaming Realms partners IGT on new Slingo titles

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Skywind and more

Gaming Realms approved to launch Slingo in Pennsylvania

Gaming Realms signs Slingo license extension with Scientific Games

Pragmatic Play titles set for Slingo treatment under new partnership

Gaming Realms eyes increased visibility from US investors

Gaming Realms grows full year revenue by 66%

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Gaming Realms and NetEnt unveil new Slingo Starburst slot

Greentube
Pragmatic Solutions
Sportradar
digitain
NeoGames
G2E
Genius Sport
Future Anthem
Red
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming