Gaming Realms goes live in Pennsylvania with BetMGM

London-listed games developer Gaming Realms has launched its first Slingo titles in Pennsylvania’s regulated iGaming market.

After obtaining a supplier licence in the state in May, Gaming Realms’ content has now gone live with leading operator BetMGM, and is expected to be rolled out to Rush Street Interactive in the near future.

It follows the successful launches of Slingo Originals with BetMGM and Rush Street Interactive, along with other operators, in New Jersey and Michigan.

“We are delighted to be launching our Slingo Originals games in Pennsylvania, which is one of the three leading US states for iGaming and where gambling revenue increased over 60 per cent year-on-year in July 2021,” said Gaming Realms executive chairman Michael Buckley. “BetMGM and Rush Street Interactive are both major players in the US gaming industry and have been successfully distributing our Slingo content in New Jersey and Michigan.

“We look forward to strengthening these relationships and securing additional agreements with market-leading US operators to bring our full suite of Slingo games to a new audience in the US.”

Gaming Realms also confirmed that it will shortly commence the process of obtaining an iGaming licence in the Canadian province of Ontario, which is expected to be a bigger iGaming market than any of the regulated US states which currently allow iGaming.

“We intend to expand the group further by obtaining an iGaming supplier licence in Ontario Canada, and future US states as they become available,” added Buckley.

Shares in Gaming Realms plc (LSE:GMR) were trading 2.01 per cent higher at 35.60 pence per share in London following the announcement Tuesday.