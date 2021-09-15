Greentube partners Golden Nugget Online to launch in New Jersey

Novomatic iGaming subsidiary Greentube is taking its first step into real-money online gaming in the United States in partnership with Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG).

GNOG customers in New Jersey will be the first US players to gain access to Greentube’s real-money online games, with the supplier previously offering its portfolio of games for social gaming in the US.

Initial titles that will be made available to GNOG include Diamond Cash: Mighty Elephant, Diamond Cash: Mighty Sevens and Diamond Cash: Oasis Riches.

“The US offers unparalleled potential and is a key territory for us going forward as regulation continues to make headway across different states,” said Michael Bauer, CFO and chief games officer at Greentube. “Finally making our debut in New Jersey is a huge achievement for us and we are thrilled to partner with such a renowned operator as Golden Nugget and to introduce our content to their customers.”

Bauer added that New Jersey marks an important first step into the US market, with additional launches planned in Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“Greentube is a supplier with a great track-record in Europe, having developed blue-chip titles, as well as innovative new games, that have proven longevity in numerous markets,” said Warren Steven, VP of Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

“This partnership will significantly enhance our existing offering with premium content, and we are excited to be the first operator in the US to give our customers access to the Greentube portfolio.”