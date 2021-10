London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has secured a multi-state agreement in the United States with Kindred Group’s Unibet brand.

The deal will initially see Playtech provide its RNG casino software to Unibet in New Jersey, with further states to follow in the coming months.

The partnership with Unibet marks the next step in Playtech’s strategic expansion in the US market, with the supplier already live with leading operators bet365 and BetMGM in New Jersey, and Parx Casino [...]