Gaming Intelligence
Ainsworth selects Pariplay as LatAm online games distributor

1st October 2021 9:12 am GMT
Stockholm-listed gaming supplier Aspire Global has further strengthened its position in the Latin American gaming market through a deal with Ainsworth Game Technology.

Aspire Global subsidiary Pariplay will serve as the online distributor of Ainsworth titles in Latin America via its Fusion games aggregation platform, with the new commercial partnership forming an important part of both Ainsworth’s and Pariplay’s strategic growth plan for the region.

“We are pleased and very excited about the beginning of this alliance,” said Andrew Maclean, VP of sales at Pariplay. “The new opportunities and reach that we will have in a greater number of regulated markets by the hand of a great company like Ainsworth, with experience and knowledge, is encouraging. This event undoubtedly marks the beginning of a very successful and innovative partnership.”

Jason Lim, Ainsworth general manager of Online, added: “Ainsworth is continuing our online growth strategy and this partnership with Pariplay will significantly strengthen our offering and further consolidate our position as a top-tier slot developer in Latin American markets.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 0.67 per cent lower at SEK74.10 per share in Stockholm Friday morning, while shares in Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd. (ASX:AGI) gained 0.81 per cent to close at AUD$1,25 per share in Sydney.

Related Tags
Ainsworth Game Technology Aspire Global Casino iGaming Pariplay South America
