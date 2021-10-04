Scientific Games goes live with Nederlandse Loteri’s TOTO brand

New York-listed Scientific Games has gone live in the Netherlands’ newly regulated iGaming market with Dutch national lottery operator Nederlandse Loteri.

Nederlandse Loterij is utilising the supplier’s OpenGaming casino platform, as well as the OpenBet sports betting product suite, to support the launch of its new TOTO online brand in the market.

“This is a landmark moment in the history of Nederlandse Loterij and we are proud to have the OpenBet technology and content and the OpenGaming ecosystem power our newly-regulated sportsbook and igaming offering,” said Nederlandse Loterij business director of TOTO sportsbook and casino Sam Depoortere.

“We are excited to bring an improved player experience for the Dutch market and take our overall offering to the next level. Over the coming months and years, we are in a strong position to attract a wide audience thanks to our premium product portfolio of sports and gaming.”

Scientific Games is already a long-time partner of Nederlandse Loterij through its sports betting technology and instant lottery games.

“Delivering regulated in-play sports betting entertainment to the Netherlands is an exciting move for us,” said OpenBet vice president of sports product Nikos Konstakis. “OpenBet technology, content and services is live across multiple continents across the globe, and this latest launch in a key European territory has the potential to deliver even more opportunities.

“Congratulations to our partner Nederlandse Loterij, and with our full technology stack and content proposition, together we will bring unmissable sports betting experiences for Dutch players.”

Scientific Games vice president of commercial for iGaming Andy Stubley added: “It’s fantastic to see our content aggregation platform and wide variety of games go live in the newly-regulated online Dutch market. We have high expectations that OpenGaming will perform well in this key European region and look forward to delivering entertaining iGaming experiences to players across the country.”

Nederlandse Loterij has also deployed SportCast’s BetBuilder product, which allows players to build bets across multiple markets on a single game with instant pricing.

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NYSE:SGMS) closed 3.66 per cent higher at $86.11 per share in New York Friday.