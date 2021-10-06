Relax Gaming expands slot portfolio with Helios’ Fury launch

Gaming aggregator and content supplier Relax Gaming has released a new Ancient Greece-themed slot game, Helios’ Fury.

The new 5x3 slot sees players search for winning combinations of three or more connected ways using innovatively designed ancient Greek symbols.

Helios’ Fury has 99 connected ways in the base game and 259 connected ways in Fury Free Spins, allowing players to win big. Free spins are awarded when wins are made on reel five with a wild warship symbol. This triggers Fury Free Spins, which awards six free spins and sees the reels widen to an area of 5x5, allowing players more connected ways to score high cash prizes.

“Our creative team have blown it out of the water yet again with this reimagined take on Greek Gods and warfare, which we are sure our players will enjoy,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“With multiple unique features, players can expect an action-packed experience, especially with the warship hotspot and Fury Free Spins features, driving the differentiation in our games. With its large win potential and appealing graphics, fans are certainly going to be captivated by this title.”