This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Net
High 5 Games
NetEnt

Relax Gaming expands slot portfolio with Helios’ Fury launch

6th October 2021 9:33 am GMT
NetEnt

Gaming aggregator and content supplier Relax Gaming has released a new Ancient Greece-themed slot game, Helios’ Fury.

The new 5x3 slot sees players search for winning combinations of three or more connected ways using innovatively designed ancient Greek symbols.

Helios’ Fury has 99 connected ways in the base game and 259 connected ways in Fury Free Spins, allowing players to win big. Free spins are awarded when wins are made on reel five with a wild warship symbol. This triggers Fury Free Spins, which awards six free spins and sees the reels widen to an area of 5x5, allowing players more connected ways to score high cash prizes.

“Our creative team have blown it out of the water yet again with this reimagined take on Greek Gods and warfare, which we are sure our players will enjoy,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“With multiple unique features, players can expect an action-packed experience, especially with the warship hotspot and Fury Free Spins features, driving the differentiation in our games. With its large win potential and appealing graphics, fans are certainly going to be captivated by this title.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Relax Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Kindred Group completes Relax Gaming acquisition

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Pariplay, Inspired and more

Relax Gaming signs content supply deal with Ellmount Entertainment

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Evolution, Relax Gaming and more

Relax Gaming releases Nordic-themed slot Volatile Vikings

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Slotmill, Inspired and more

Fantasma Games agrees deal to acquire Wiener Games

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Greentube, Pragmatic Play and more

Relax Gaming launches pirate-themed slot Dead Man’s Trail

GI Games Round-up: Evoplay, Pariplay, Scientific Games and more

Relax Gaming signs PokerStars games deal

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Playtech, Evoplay and more

Relax Gaming releases latest slot Troll’s Gold

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Big Time Gaming, Playtech and more

Relax Gaming to supply FavBet in Romania

NeoGames
Greentube
Future Anthem
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
Fast Track
High 5 Games
NetEnt