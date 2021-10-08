GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and more

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and more8th October 2021 10:16 am GMT
This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Inspired, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet, Evoplay, High 5 Games, Pragmatic Play, Endorphina and Evolution.
Inspired’s Reel Spooky King Megaways
Inspired has launched Reel Spooky King Megaways, a Halloween-themed slot game featuring the popular Megaways game mechanic.
“We’re delighted to be welcoming the spine-tingling season of Halloween with Reel Spooky King Megaways, a fun and engaging slot, set to have hairs stand on end with plenty of chances to win big,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne.
Relax Gaming’s Helios’ Fury
Relax Gaming has released a new Ancient Greece-themed slot game, Helios’ Fury.
“Our creative team have blown it out of the water yet again with this reimagined take on Greek Gods and warfare, which we are sure our players will enjoy,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.
iSoftBet’s Brides of Dracula Hold & Win
iSoftBet has unveiled its spooky Halloween hit, Brides of Dracula Hold & Win, the latest instalment in the supplier’s Twisted Tale series of slots.
“Spooky season is almost upon us and we’re adding to our Twisted Tale series with Brides of Dracula,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.
iSoftBet / Coolbet
iSoftBet has also agreed a strategic content partnership with Scandinavian operator Coolbet.
“As a leading provider of slot products to the iGaming industry, we look forward to partnering with brands that align with our values and Coolbet is one of the best examples,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind.
Evoplay’s Anubis’ Moon
Evoplay has launched Ancient Egypt-themed slot Anubis’ Moon.
“Our latest title balances intricate mathematics with a stunning design, and we couldn’t be happier with how it has materialised,” said Evoplay.
High 5 Games’ Wolf Guardian
High 5 Games has unleashed Wolf Guardian, a new 5-reel slot with 20 paylines and a fantasy-theme that combines treasure with nature’s most majestic beasts.
Pragmatic Play’s Andar Bahar & Roulette India
Pragmatic Play has rolled out two new Indian-theme live casino products, Andar Bahar and Roulette India.
“Andar Bahar is an iconic card game that will appeal to many, and we’re very pleased to be able to add it to our offering,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.
Endorphina / Betpoint Group
Endorphina has entered into a partnership with Betpoint Group, the Malta-based operator which recently rebranded as PressEnter Group.
Evolution / Betway
Evolution has expanded its US presence through an agreement with Super Group’s Betway brand in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
“Our US rollout continues at pace and, once again, we are delighted to be working with a brand with which we have already built an extremely strong and close relationship in other markets,” said Evolution North America commercial director Jeff Millar.
Other notable game releases this week include:
Playson’s Spirt of Egypt: Hold and Win
Belatra Games’ Fortune Craft
Play’n GO’s Alice Cooper and the Tome of Madness
Stakelogic’s Lucky Gold Pot
Realistic Games’ Mice ‘N’ Easy!
Booming Games’ Rhino Hold and Win
Yggdrasil & Reel Life Games’ Winfall in Paradise
Design Works Gaming’s Nifty Fifty Megaway
Other notable platform integrations this week include:
Skywind Group / Parimatch
Wazdan / OktagonBet
Playson / Rootz
Push Gaming / White Hat Gaming
SOFTSWISS / Mplay
QTech Games / NetGame Entertainment
Microgaming / Nederlandse Loterij’s TOTO
Red Rake Gaming / SKS365
Blueprint Gaming / Holland Casino