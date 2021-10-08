GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Inspired, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet, Evoplay, High 5 Games, Pragmatic Play, Endorphina and Evolution.

Inspired’s Reel Spooky King Megaways

Inspired has launched Reel Spooky King Megaways, a Halloween-themed slot game featuring the popular Megaways game mechanic.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming the spine-tingling season of Halloween with Reel Spooky King Megaways, a fun and engaging slot, set to have hairs stand on end with plenty of chances to win big,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne.

Relax Gaming’s Helios’ Fury

Relax Gaming has released a new Ancient Greece-themed slot game, Helios’ Fury.

“Our creative team have blown it out of the water yet again with this reimagined take on Greek Gods and warfare, which we are sure our players will enjoy,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

iSoftBet’s Brides of Dracula Hold & Win

iSoftBet has unveiled its spooky Halloween hit, Brides of Dracula Hold & Win, the latest instalment in the supplier’s Twisted Tale series of slots.

“Spooky season is almost upon us and we’re adding to our Twisted Tale series with Brides of Dracula,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

iSoftBet / Coolbet

iSoftBet has also agreed a strategic content partnership with Scandinavian operator Coolbet.

“As a leading provider of slot products to the iGaming industry, we look forward to partnering with brands that align with our values and Coolbet is one of the best examples,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind.

Evoplay’s Anubis’ Moon

Evoplay has launched Ancient Egypt-themed slot Anubis’ Moon.

“Our latest title balances intricate mathematics with a stunning design, and we couldn’t be happier with how it has materialised,” said Evoplay.

High 5 Games’ Wolf Guardian

High 5 Games has unleashed Wolf Guardian, a new 5-reel slot with 20 paylines and a fantasy-theme that combines treasure with nature’s most majestic beasts.

Pragmatic Play’s Andar Bahar & Roulette India

Pragmatic Play has rolled out two new Indian-theme live casino products, Andar Bahar and Roulette India.

“Andar Bahar is an iconic card game that will appeal to many, and we’re very pleased to be able to add it to our offering,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Endorphina / Betpoint Group

Endorphina has entered into a partnership with Betpoint Group, the Malta-based operator which recently rebranded as PressEnter Group.

Evolution / Betway

Evolution has expanded its US presence through an agreement with Super Group’s Betway brand in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“Our US rollout continues at pace and, once again, we are delighted to be working with a brand with which we have already built an extremely strong and close relationship in other markets,” said Evolution North America commercial director Jeff Millar.

Other notable game releases this week include:

Playson’s Spirt of Egypt: Hold and Win

Belatra Games’ Fortune Craft

Play’n GO’s Alice Cooper and the Tome of Madness

Stakelogic’s Lucky Gold Pot

Realistic Games’ Mice ‘N’ Easy!

Booming Games’ Rhino Hold and Win

Yggdrasil & Reel Life Games’ Winfall in Paradise

Design Works Gaming’s Nifty Fifty Megaway

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

Skywind Group / Parimatch

Wazdan / OktagonBet

Playson / Rootz

Push Gaming / White Hat Gaming

SOFTSWISS / Mplay

QTech Games / NetGame Entertainment

Microgaming / Nederlandse Loterij’s TOTO

Red Rake Gaming / SKS365

Blueprint Gaming / Holland Casino