Gaming Intelligence
Relax Gaming expands UK presence with William Hill

11th October 2021 9:28 am GMT
Gaming aggregator and content supplier Relax Gaming has penned a deal with William Hill as it continues to expand its games offering in the United Kingdom.

The new agreement will see William Hill gain access to the supplier’s range of over 2,000 casino games, including top performing titles such as Money Train 2 and Top Dawg$.

“We continuously endeavour to offer the best solutions that enable our players to enjoy our market-leading content. Partnering with one of the leading UK operators gives us ample opportunity to do so even further,” said Relax Gaming account management director Andrew Crosby.

“Our partnership with William Hill evidences the value that Relax brings to the table for both the operators and the studios we work with. Offering the industry’s most sought-after selection of gaming experiences, we’re highly confident that we’ll enjoy many years of working together.”

William Hill head of gaming content Craig Staples added: “We are delighted to partner with the leading supplier of game-changing content, and offer Relax’s award-winning games, as well as slots from its highly innovative partnership studios.

“With a wealth of innovative and engaging products, they have already proven to be a real UK favourite. Relax’s portfolio will provide our players with the high quality, sought-after variety of slots that we strive to give them.”

William Hill’s non-US business is currently in the process of being acquired by 888 Holdings.

