London-listed 888 Holdings has agreed a deal with Caesars Entertainment to acquire the non-US business of William Hill at an enterprise value of £2.2bn.

The acquisition will be effected by means of a reverse takeover and is expected to deliver pre-tax cost synergies of approximately £10m in 2022, rising to around £100m per year by 2025.

The enterprise value of £2.2bn includes £0.7bn relating to the assumption of existing William Hill International (WHI) bonds and £0.1bn of [...]