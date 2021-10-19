NeoGames announces Italian expansion

New York-listed gaming supplier NeoGames continues to expand its presence in Italy with a new deal to provide games to operator Lottomatica.

The multi-year agreement brings Neogames’ portfolio of Italian market-facing games to Lottomatica, including titles such as Queen of Diamonds, VIP Platinum, Northern Wilds, and Blackjack Doubler.

“As a leader in the Italian gaming sector, Lottomatica is excited to partner with NeoGames,” said Lottomatica managing director of digital, Alessandro Allara.

“We welcome the addition of NeoGames’ quality portfolio of diverse and innovative games and the opportunity to offer even more diverse and exciting entertainment options to our online players."

NeoGames CEO Moti Malul added: “We are delighted to provide Lottomatica with full access to our premium games portfolio. Lottomatica is an important partner in our growing customer base in Europe, becoming the seventh European lottery to utilize content provided by NeoGames.

“We hope that the addition of our extensive suite of market-proven games in Italy will offer Lottomatica players an enhanced gaming experience and help to reach new audiences.”

Shares in NeoGames SARL (NSQ:NGMS) closed 7.96 per cent lower at $38.53 per share in New York Monday.