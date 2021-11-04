This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

PlayUp expands into iGaming in Pennsylvania

4th November 2021 9:25 am GMT
Australian and US online sports betting operator PlayUp has agreed a deal to enter Pennsylvania's regulated iGaming market as the company continues to expand its US presence.

PlayUp will offer iGaming in Pennsylvania, subject to regulatory approval, through a partnership with Caesars Entertainment's Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack.

This marks the operator's second market access deal for iGaming in the United States following last week's agreement in Iowa, with existing operations currently limited to online sports betting in New Jersey and Colorado.

The company also plans to launch an online casino in New Jersey in the near future.

“It’s no secret that the sports betting sector is ultra competitive in the U.S.,” said Dr. Laila Mintas, chief executive of PlayUp. “The way we look to cut through the noise is to offer unparalleled customer service and experiences for our VIPs, and provide our patrons gaming and entertainment options beyond just sports betting.

“iGaming and other services are central to our roadmap of including a wide breadth and depth of options in our product portfolio.”  

Pennsylvania's regulated iGaming market opened in July 2019 and generated revenue of $97.8m in September 2021, an increase of 71.5 per cent year-on-year.

