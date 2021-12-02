Bragg Gaming signs supply deal with White Hat Gaming

Toronto-listed Bragg Gaming Group has agreed a deal to provide games from its Oryx subsidiary to White Hat Gaming in regulated European markets.

iGaming brands powered by the White Hat Gaming platform will gain access to exclusive third-party titles from Oryx, with an initial rollout of slots set to occur before the end of the year, followed by additional title launches in 2022.

The agreement serves to strengthen Oryx’s reach in regulated markets with access to over 40 new brands across Europe, including key markets such as the United Kingdom.

“White Hat Gaming is an established platform provider that will get our content exactly where we want it to be,” said Chris Looney, chief commercial officer at Bragg. “The range of brands to whom we can provide our exclusive iGaming content has been strengthened, especially in the UK where we’re looking to leverage our new licence. This agreement meets our goals and emboldens us as we continue to push on across Europe.”

Oryx Gaming was granted a supplier license by Britain's Gambling Commission in November.

“We’re always looking to add the best titles and grow our offering and this deal with ORYX makes our portfolio that much more appealing,” White Hat Gaming head of content Kola Okoko said of the deal. “The games we’ll be able to roll out this year and next are sure to be well-received by all our operator partners’ players. We’re looking forward to seeing our new relationship flourish.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG) closed at CAD$7.24 per share in Toronto Wednesday.