Everi launches online gaming content with Atlantic Lottery

New York-listed gaming supplier Everi Holdings has rolled out its gaming content to Atlantic Lottery Corporation's online casino.

Everi's three-reel mechanical and video slot content is now available online across the New Brunswick province. The Company is delivering its iGaming slot content to ALC via the proprietary Spark Remote Game Server.

Alongside ALC, Everi Digital now provides its content to the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as operators in the US states of Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

"Our valuable new partnership with ALC allows Everi Digital to expand the footprint of our state-of the-art Spark RGS platform and deliver high-performing content to online players in Atlantic Canada," said Everi executive vice president of sales, marketing and digital, David Lucchese.

"Everi's strong and growing digital game presence continues to resonate with players in all of our current markets. We're confident that as we further extend our online presence to include most of Canada, our distinct games will prove popular with ALC's online players."

Atlantic Lottery's alc.ca platform is the only regulated online casino in Atlantic Canada.

ALC manager of iGaming, Robert Lalonde, added: "Our agreement to bring Everi's unique digital slot and video content to alc.com is another example of Atlantic Lottery's continued commitment to invest in its digital channels.

"Our fast-growing alc.ca platform is part of our overall emphasis on modernising our player experiences to allow us to effectively compete in this highly contested market."