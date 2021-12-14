This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming

Everi launches online gaming content with Atlantic Lottery

14th December 2021 8:56 am GMT
Evolution

New York-listed gaming supplier Everi Holdings has rolled out its gaming content to Atlantic Lottery Corporation's online casino.

Everi's three-reel mechanical and video slot content is now available online across the New Brunswick province. The Company is delivering its iGaming slot content to ALC via the proprietary Spark Remote Game Server. 

Alongside ALC, Everi Digital now provides its content to the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as operators in the US states of Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

"Our valuable new partnership with ALC allows Everi Digital to expand the footprint of our state-of the-art Spark RGS platform and deliver high-performing content to online players in Atlantic Canada," said Everi executive vice president of sales, marketing and digital, David Lucchese. 

"Everi's strong and growing digital game presence continues to resonate with players in all of our current markets. We're confident that as we further extend our online presence to include most of Canada, our distinct games will prove popular with ALC's online players."

Atlantic Lottery's alc.ca platform is the only regulated online casino in Atlantic Canada.

ALC manager of iGaming, Robert Lalonde, added: "Our agreement to bring Everi's unique digital slot and video content to alc.com is another example of Atlantic Lottery's continued commitment to invest in its digital channels. 

"Our fast-growing alc.ca platform is part of our overall emphasis on modernising our player experiences to allow us to effectively compete in this highly contested market."

Related Tags
Atlantic Lottery Corp Canada Everi iGaming Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

Endeavor Group to acquire SG’s OpenBet sportsbook business for $1.2bn

Everi Digital launches custom-themed online slot with BetMGM

Everi Digital debuts online slots in West Virginia

Lottery.com names chief legal officer and acquires Sports.com domain

GI Games Round-up: Everi Holdings, BF Games, RubyPlay and more

GI Games Integrations: Stakelogic, Habanero, Everi and more

Everi rolls out first online slots in Canada with Loto-Quebec

New York Lottery awards new VLT systems contract to Everi

GI Games Integrations: Featuring Evolution, Everi, 1X2 Network and more

Everi acquires strategic assets of Micro Gaming Technologies

Scientific Games adds Everi titles to OGS platform

Everi appoints Atul Bali to board of directors

Everi rolls out RGS platform in New Jersey with PlaySugarHouse.com

GAN signs multi-year content development extension with Everi

IGT seals cross-licensing agreement with rival Scientific Games

BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
Gamomat
Evolution
High 5 Games
Relax Gaming