US gaming equipment supplier AGS has acquired the Lucky Lucky blackjack side bet from table games technology supplier Aces Up Gaming.

Lucky Lucky is Aces Up Gaming’s signature blackjack side bet, and is currently installed on over 1,000 tables across the United States. It is also available for e-tables and online gaming.

AGS senior vice president of table products John Hemberger commented: “Lucky Lucky’s appeal extends beyond the traditional brick-and-mortar live table game environment, making it a [...]