This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

ORYX Gaming expands Swiss presence with Casino Interlaken deal

18th January 2022 9:27 am GMT
Evolution

Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX Gaming has secured its third supply deal in Switzerland's regulated iGaming market through a new deal with operator Casino Interlaken.

The deal provides players at Casino Interlaken’s StarVegas.ch online brand with access to ORYX’s proprietary slots library, as well as its RGS content from providers including GAMOMAT, Golden Hero, Kalamba Games, Giveme Games and Peter & Sons.

The partnership with Interlaken marks ORYX’s third in the country following deals with Grand Casino Luzern and Grand Casino Baden.

“Our partnership with Interlaken is another important step in our efforts to grow our game provision in the industry,” said Bragg Gaming chief commercial officer Chris Looney “Switzerland is a market with much potential and it’s a feather in our cap to have our content on such a well-respected brand there.”

Interlaken Chief Operating Officer Jens Sellgrad added: “We’re always looking to have the latest quality content available to our players and this agreement with ORYX certainly delivers that.

“The seamless manner in which the delivery has taken place is especially pleasing and we’re confident this solid start will continue through our relationship.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed at CAD$5.88 per share in Toronto Monday, 5.76 per cent above its 52-week low of $5.56 set on 14 January.

Related Tags
Bragg Gaming Casino Casino Interlaken iGaming Oryx Gaming Slots StarVegas.ch Switzerland
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, iSoftBet and ORYX Gaming

Bragg launches ORYX Gaming Content with 888 in the UK

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming goes live with Grand Casino Baden in Switzerland

Bragg Gaming signs supply deal with White Hat Gaming

ORYX Gaming takes Jack’s Casino online in the Netherlands

ORYX Gaming set for UK debut with new licence approval

Bragg Gaming chair steps in as interim CEO to replace Richard Carter

Bragg Gaming raises full year guidance as Q3 revenue climbs 10%

Bragg Gaming partners Merkur to expand Czech presence

Bragg Gaming CEO Richard Carter on the US opportunity

Holland Casino goes live with Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX Hub iGaming content

ORYX Gaming integrates content with Playtech

Bragg Gaming to unveil expanded iGaming portfolio at G2E

Bragg Gaming shares climb 25% in Toronto ahead of Nasdaq debut

Bragg Gaming agrees games supply deal with Novibet

Relax Gaming
Yggdrasil
Technamin
BRAGG Gaming
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Evolution
Digitain