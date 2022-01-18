ORYX Gaming expands Swiss presence with Casino Interlaken deal

Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX Gaming has secured its third supply deal in Switzerland's regulated iGaming market through a new deal with operator Casino Interlaken.

The deal provides players at Casino Interlaken’s StarVegas.ch online brand with access to ORYX’s proprietary slots library, as well as its RGS content from providers including GAMOMAT, Golden Hero, Kalamba Games, Giveme Games and Peter & Sons.

The partnership with Interlaken marks ORYX’s third in the country following deals with Grand Casino Luzern and Grand Casino Baden.

“Our partnership with Interlaken is another important step in our efforts to grow our game provision in the industry,” said Bragg Gaming chief commercial officer Chris Looney “Switzerland is a market with much potential and it’s a feather in our cap to have our content on such a well-respected brand there.”

Interlaken Chief Operating Officer Jens Sellgrad added: “We’re always looking to have the latest quality content available to our players and this agreement with ORYX certainly delivers that.

“The seamless manner in which the delivery has taken place is especially pleasing and we’re confident this solid start will continue through our relationship.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed at CAD$5.88 per share in Toronto Monday, 5.76 per cent above its 52-week low of $5.56 set on 14 January.