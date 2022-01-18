Playtech partners Banijay for exclusive US rights to The Million Dollar Drop

London-listed iGaming technology provider Playtech has agreed a new deal with Banijay Brands to launch a new branded live casino game based on popular TV show, The Million Dollar Drop.

Playtech has been granted exclusive brand rights to The Million Dollar Drop in the US, known internationally as The Money Drop, and has also retained exclusive rights to the Deal or No Deal Bingo brand for a further five years.

“It is core to our strategy and growth in the US that Playtech Live delivers the highest levels of Live gaming experiences, and through partnering with Banijay we are bringing the most engaging and innovative products, technologies and brands to new markets and audiences,” said Sasha Uman, director of live business development at Playtech.

“The Money Drop Live offers an incredible gaming experience and we cannot wait to introduce the localised Million Dollar Drop brand to our audiences in the US and strengthen our position as a global leader in Live gaming entertainment.”

Playtech launched The Money Drop Live game last July, which has since become one of Playtech Live’s top-performing live game shows, with The Money Drop brand to soon be leveraged across Playtech’s Bingo vertical in the coming months.

“We are delighted to renew our long and successful partnership with Banijay,” said Playtech managing director of digital bingo Angus Nisbet. “Deal or No Deal Bingo is consistently amongst our top performing Bingo rooms, and we’re thrilled to continue to provide our partners and their customers with a truly iconic and entertaining gaming experience.”

Banijay Brands commercial director of gaming and gambling Lex Scott added: “Deal or No Deal and The Money Drop are iconic shows with strong fanbases, and we are delighted to see the brands grow into new product verticals.

“We are thrilled to be extending our partnership with Playtech, as an industry leading supplier, it is well-placed to expand The Money Drop brand into the US market.”

The agreement follows the recent launch of Playtech’s two new live casino facilities in Michigan and New Jersey at the end of last year.

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.90 per cent higher at 725.50 pence per share in London earlier Tuesday.