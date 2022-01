New York-listed iGaming operator Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) has entered into a multi-year market access deal with casino operator Affinity Interactive in Missouri.

The partnership with Affinity Interactive's Mark Twain Casino and St. Jo Frontier Casino would allow GNOG to offer online sports betting and iGaming in Missouri, subject to enabling legislation, with a number of sports betting and iGaming bills introduced in Missouri earlier this month.

"We are thrilled to announce this agreement with Affinity [...]