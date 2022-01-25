This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain

Blueprint Gaming agrees new licensing deal with Banijay

25th January 2022 10:24 am GMT
Blueprint Gaming
Evolution

Blueprint Gaming has become the latest iGaming supplier to sign a brand licensing deal with Banijay Brands.

The new agreement allows Blueprint to continue to develop content around the popular TV game show Deal or No Deal, with the supplier’s next instalment of Deal or No Deal: Banker’s Bonanza set for release next month.

The partnership also provides Blueprint with access to other Banijay brands including Big Brother, Black Mirror, The Money Drop and the £100k Drop, as well as Peaky Blinders.

Following the successful roll out of its Deal or No Deal titles in the UK market, Blueprint is set to make additional versions available in Canada for its equivalent show Le Banquier.

“The Deal or No Deal brand is a huge part of Blueprint’s overall identity and content offering, so we’re delighted to have secured this new agreement with Banijay Brands,” said Blueprint Gaming head of commercial Lauren Bradley. “As well as bringing more engaging Deal or No Deal inspired content to the UK and Europe, this latest deal is crucial in building our global reach by introducing these types of games to Canada. On top of that, we’ll have access to additional IPs that we’re really excited about.”

Meanwhile, Blueprint Technologies has extended its existing deal with Banijay to continue supplying Deal or No Deal-branded games to the UK land-based gaming sector, with recent launches including Deal or No Deal Diamond Jackpots, Deal or No Deal What's in Your Box and Deal or No Deal Lightning Spins.

“Within the UK land-based sector, Deal or No Deal still reigns supreme as players identify the brand’s quality characteristics in shaping an immersive gaming experience,” said Blueprint Operations managing director David Purvis. “Extending our existing deal with Banijay Brands is an important step in our product development plans as we look to build more engaging content for our customer base to enjoy.”

Banijay Brands commercial director of gaming and gambling Lex Scott said: “For years, the Blueprint Gaming and Technologies teams have developed and distributed quality games based on our Deal or No Deal brand. We had no hesitation in extending our partnership with both companies to evolve the brand and take the IP in a new direction.

“We’re also looking forward to working alongside Blueprint Gaming involving several of our other licences and ensure Banijay Brands enjoy a strong footing across the globe, in particular the US and Canada.”

Last week Playtech agreed a new deal with Banijay to launch a branded live casino game based on The Million Dollar Drop, while White Hat Studios signed an agreement to develop Banijay's games for the US market, including a new Deal or No Deal slot.

Related Tags
Banijay Brands Blueprint Gaming Canada Casino Deal or No Deal iGaming Slots
Related Videos
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Gauselmann pulls out of ICE due to Brexit, Easter and Omicron

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Betsoft, iSoftBet, Endorphina and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, Playtech and more

Maryland retail sports betting reaches $16.6m in first month

GI Games Round-up: Featuring iSoftBet, Inspired, Endorphina and more

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Greentube and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Playtech, Evoplay, Slotmill and more

New research finds no link between game features and problem gambling

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Red Tiger, Evoplay and more

Future Anthem plays a new tune

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Inspired, Slotmill, High 5 Games, Pragmatic Play and more

Future Anthem partners Gamesys on player protection initiative

GI Games Round-up: Featuring High 5 Games, Evoplay, NetEnt and more

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Relax Gaming, iSoftBet and more

Scientific Games signs exclusive US content deal with White Hat Studios

Technamin
BRAGG Gaming
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Relax Gaming
Yggdrasil
Evolution
Digitain