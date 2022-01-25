Blueprint Gaming agrees new licensing deal with Banijay

Blueprint Gaming has become the latest iGaming supplier to sign a brand licensing deal with Banijay Brands.

The new agreement allows Blueprint to continue to develop content around the popular TV game show Deal or No Deal, with the supplier’s next instalment of Deal or No Deal: Banker’s Bonanza set for release next month.

The partnership also provides Blueprint with access to other Banijay brands including Big Brother, Black Mirror, The Money Drop and the £100k Drop, as well as Peaky Blinders.

Following the successful roll out of its Deal or No Deal titles in the UK market, Blueprint is set to make additional versions available in Canada for its equivalent show Le Banquier.

“The Deal or No Deal brand is a huge part of Blueprint’s overall identity and content offering, so we’re delighted to have secured this new agreement with Banijay Brands,” said Blueprint Gaming head of commercial Lauren Bradley. “As well as bringing more engaging Deal or No Deal inspired content to the UK and Europe, this latest deal is crucial in building our global reach by introducing these types of games to Canada. On top of that, we’ll have access to additional IPs that we’re really excited about.”

Meanwhile, Blueprint Technologies has extended its existing deal with Banijay to continue supplying Deal or No Deal-branded games to the UK land-based gaming sector, with recent launches including Deal or No Deal Diamond Jackpots, Deal or No Deal What's in Your Box and Deal or No Deal Lightning Spins.

“Within the UK land-based sector, Deal or No Deal still reigns supreme as players identify the brand’s quality characteristics in shaping an immersive gaming experience,” said Blueprint Operations managing director David Purvis. “Extending our existing deal with Banijay Brands is an important step in our product development plans as we look to build more engaging content for our customer base to enjoy.”

Banijay Brands commercial director of gaming and gambling Lex Scott said: “For years, the Blueprint Gaming and Technologies teams have developed and distributed quality games based on our Deal or No Deal brand. We had no hesitation in extending our partnership with both companies to evolve the brand and take the IP in a new direction.

“We’re also looking forward to working alongside Blueprint Gaming involving several of our other licences and ensure Banijay Brands enjoy a strong footing across the globe, in particular the US and Canada.”

Last week Playtech agreed a new deal with Banijay to launch a branded live casino game based on The Million Dollar Drop, while White Hat Studios signed an agreement to develop Banijay's games for the US market, including a new Deal or No Deal slot.