Gaming Innovation Group extends contract with Betsson Group

Oslo-listed gaming supplier Gaming Innovation Group (GiG) has signed an extension to its technology contract with Betsson Group.

GIG will continue to provide its Platform & Managed Services to Betsson brands Rizk, Guts, Kaboo and Thrills across multiple territories through to the fourth quarter of 2025 under the contract extension, with those brands having being acquired from GIG in February 2020.

“We are extremely pleased to extend our partnership with Betsson Group for the coming years,” said GiG chief executive Richard Brown. “It has been a key internal target as part of our transition into a pure B2B focus over the last 18 months. The partnership will support and help to drive the two businesses' growth in existing and new markets, increasing the diversification and market opportunities for both Betsson and GiG.”

Zecure Gaming commercial director Andrew Valenzia added: "We are delighted to have extended our agreement with GiG for an additional period of three years. As a platform provider, GiG will be a key part of our road map for growth, and I am very confident in their ability to fuel our development in new and existing markets."



As part of the sale of Zecure Gaming to Betsson in 2020, GiG had entered into an agreement to provide its iGaming platform technologies to power the Zecure brands for an initial period of 30 months, with this agreement now extended until October 2025.

Shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (OSL:GIG) closed 4.9 per cent higher at NOK21.40 per share in Oslo Friday.