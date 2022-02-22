Pariplay and Sportingtech sign strategic partnership

Aspire Global owned gaming supplier Pariplay has signed a distribution deal that will see its Fusion suite made available through Sportingtech’s Quantum platform.

The agreement gives Sportingtech platform clients access to Pariplay’s broad portfolio of games from more than 70 of the industry’s leading suppliers.

“This deal with Sportingtech makes perfect sense for us as we continue to look for strong partners to further expand across regulated markets,” said Pariplay VP of sales Andrew Maclean. “Sportingtech’s Quantum platform is top-notch and with a strong presence in key jurisdictions this partnership will be important to us as we continue to grow the reach of our content through our Fusion platform.”

As well as a portfolio of over 12,000 titles, Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform hosts a suite of back-office conversion and retention tools that are designed to enhance player value, such as Tournaments and a Raffle Tool.

By partnering with Sportingtech, Pariplay will further enhance its presence across regulated markets in Europe and Latin America, where the platform provider has gained a strong foothold and built a wide operator network.

Sportingtech CEO Ivo Doroteia added: “We are thrilled to continue our recent momentum by partnering with Pariplay, a renowned aggregator with a growing reputation. Its substantial content portfolio features leading market content and this partnership will see us strengthen our offering with even more value for our operator partners.”