This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Pariplay and Sportingtech sign strategic partnership

22nd February 2022 9:50 am GMT
NetEnt

Aspire Global owned gaming supplier Pariplay has signed a distribution deal that will see its Fusion suite made available through Sportingtech’s Quantum platform.

The agreement gives Sportingtech platform clients access to Pariplay’s broad portfolio of games from more than 70 of the industry’s leading suppliers. 

“This deal with Sportingtech makes perfect sense for us as we continue to look for strong partners to further expand across regulated markets,” said Pariplay VP of sales Andrew Maclean. “Sportingtech’s Quantum platform is top-notch and with a strong presence in key jurisdictions this partnership will be important to us as we continue to grow the reach of our content through our Fusion platform.”

As well as a portfolio of over 12,000 titles, Pariplay’s Fusion aggregation platform hosts a suite of back-office conversion and retention tools that are designed to enhance player value, such as Tournaments and a Raffle Tool.

By partnering with Sportingtech, Pariplay will further enhance its presence across regulated markets in Europe and Latin America, where the platform provider has gained a strong foothold and built a wide operator network.

Sportingtech CEO Ivo Doroteia added: “We are thrilled to continue our recent momentum by partnering with Pariplay, a renowned aggregator with a growing reputation. Its substantial content portfolio features leading market content and this partnership will see us strengthen our offering with even more value for our operator partners.”

Related Tags
Aspire Global iGaming Pariplay Slots Sportingtech
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Playtech, ORYX Gaming and more

Aspire Global posts strong revenue growth as it transitions to pure B2B focus

Pariplay adds Scout Gaming Group as new Fusion partner

Pariplay appoints new business development director for US and Canada expansion

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

NeoPollard Interactive adds Pariplay content to iGaming offering in Alberta

Pariplay agrees multi-state deal with Golden Nugget Online Gaming

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Greentube, Evoplay, Betsoft and more

Pariplay set to launch in 3rd US state with Michigan licence approval

NeoGames makes €420m bid to acquire Aspire Global

GI Games Round-up: NetEnt, Scientific Games, Playtech and more

Pariplay appoints Callum Harris as director of partnerships

Aspire Global acquires 25% stake in bingo supplier END 2 END

Pariplay appoints lead game producer for Wizard Games studio

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Slotmill, Evoplay, Red Tiger and more

Astropay
Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming